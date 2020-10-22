USMNT’s Aaronson on Salzburg transfer, love for Liverpool, Premier League

USMNT rising star Brenden Aaronson is heading to RB Salzburg in January to begin his career in Europe and big things are expected of the Philadelphia Union product.

Aaronson, who turns 20 today, has already made his USMNT debut and the silky midfielder is ready to test himself with RB Salzburg, as he will be coached by former U.S. men’s national team player and assistant coach Jesse Marsch.

Speaking to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Aaronson admitted that ending up in the Premier League after establishing himself at RB Salzburg would be the dream scenario.

“I think for me the Premier League is the dream league for me. It’s unbelievable and it keeps going upwards. The players keep getting better and better and for me, it’s for sure a dream league and something I would like to be a part of for any team over there really!” Brenden Aaronson said.

He also revealed he is a huge Liverpool fan, having posters of Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres and the UEFA Champions League winning team in his bedroom at his family home.

“As long as I can remember I’ve been a Liverpool fan. I have Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres posters in my room, those two were the ones I looked up to. I have Liverpool winning the Champions League above my bed too,” Aaronson explained. “When they won the title last year, that was a crazy moment for me. Going back to the Gerrard slip… it was tough but to see them absolutely dominate the Premier League, it was insane and I was so happy on the inside.”

Aaronson is excited about the challenge of playing for Salzburg and believes the team’s style of play suits him well and he is aiming to full in the footsteps of Sadio Mane, Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino in developing with the Austrian giants.

USMNT fans now have players scattered around UEFA Champions League teams in Europe, and Aaronson will be hoping he is playing in that competition in 2021 with Salzburg as they push to get out of a very tough group which includes Lokomotiv Moscow, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Aaronson is the latest MLS academy product making the move to Europe, and he has landed in a very good spot with Salzburg and Marsch.

Get ready to hear a lot more about this kid in the future and, who knows, maybe he will follow Mane, Minamino and Naby Keita who all excelled at Salzburg and have ended up at Liverpool….

