USMNT's Weston McKennie scores a beautiful goal in the Bundesliga (video)

U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie (center) scored Schalke's first goal since the Bundesliga season resumed. (Martin Meissner/Getty Images)

Weston McKennie picked a good time to score his second goal of the Bundesliga season.

The 21-year-old United States men’s national team midfielder gave sputtering Schalke its first strike away from home since December, snapping a staggering 541-minute drought with his powerful header in the second half of Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf:

The goal was Schalke’s first since Germany’s top soccer league resumed its 2019-20 season on May 16. The combative Texan had also scored the club’s last goal before the Bundesliga shut down, along with much of normal life, because of the global coronavirus pandemic. McKennie netted in a 1-1 tie with Hoffenheim on March 7, days before the campaign temporarily went dark.

Schalke has now lost all three of its games games since the restart. Wednesday’s defeat comes on the heels of Sunday’s 3-0 drubbing by Augsburg and a 4-0 humiliation against chief rival Borussia Dortmund.

It was a huge win for the relegation-threatened hosts, however. Fortuna — which employs McKennie’s USMNT teammates Alfredo Morales and Zack Steffen — moved within a point of 15th-place Mainz and two shy of Eintracht Frankfurt. Morales entered in the second half for Dusseldorf. Steffen remains out with a knee injury.

