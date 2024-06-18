Usman Nurmagomedov faces Alexandr Shabliy at Bellator Champions Series: San Diego

The should’ve-been Bellator lightweight grand prix semifinal title fight is back on the books.

Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his title Sept. 7 vs. Alexandr Shabliy at Bellator Champions Series: San Diego at Pechanga Arena, the promotion announced Tuesday after an initial report from OC Register.

Nurmagomedov (17-0) was expected to face Shabliy (24-3) in May, but withdrew due to injury. The upcoming fight will be his first since a positive drug test surrounding an October fight vs. Brent Primus. The result that was initially a unanimous decision win was overturned to a no contest due to the test failure. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) did not reveal what substance Nurmagomedov tested positive for.

The result stands as the only non-victory on Nurmagomedov’s record. Notable victories include Benson Henderson and Patricky “Pitbull” Freire.

Shabliy looks to extend his winning streak to 10. His three most recent wins came against Brent Primus, Tofiq Musayev, and Patricky “Pitbull.” In May, Shabliy expressed discontent with the PFL-Bellator regime for not honoring the $1 million grand prix that was only half-complete at the time of the merger.

𝙎𝘼𝙉 𝘿𝙄𝙀𝙂𝙊! 🇺🇸 Bellator is BACK at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Saturday September 7, bringing another stacked fight card to California, headlined by @Usmannmgdv looking to defend his Bellator Lightweight Title against @AlexandrShabliy. Tickets go on sale this… pic.twitter.com/Gtca45lBYx — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 18, 2024

No other fights have been revealed for the card at this time.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator Champions Series: San Diego.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie