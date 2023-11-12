Usman Nurmagomedov: Bellator lightweight champion banned for six months after positive test

Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov has been given a six-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance.

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) confirmed his win over Brent Primus at Bellator 300 had been overturned to a no-contest.

The 25-year-old has also been fined $50,000 (£40,895).

Speaking on his Instagram, Primus says he "appreciates" the CSAC "catching those cheaters".

"I was just informed by Andy Foster [CSAC executive officer] that my last opponent for Bellator 300, Usman Nurmagomedov, failed his drugs test for a banned substance so our fight is now a no-contest," Primus said.

"It sucks but I really want to thank the California Athletic Commission and Bellator for testing us all and catching those cheaters, I really appreciate it.

"I've been training my butt off. I'm in the gym and I'm ready to advance in this tournament. Let's go."

Ali Abdelaziz, Nurmagomedov's manager, told ESPN the fighter will not be stripped of his title and Bellator had no comment on the news when approached by BBC Sport.

Nurmagomedov could be removed from the lightweight grand prix, with Primus expected to be reinstated after losing the semi-final to the Russian in October.

Nurmagomedov is the younger cousin of UFC legend Khabib.

He was set to fight in the $1m (£817,900) Grand Prix final against the winner of a bout between Patricky "Pitbull" Freire and Alexander Shabliy.

CSAC also said Nurmagomedov has enrolled in voluntary drug testing as part of his suspension.