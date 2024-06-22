USM names Westbrook native Scott Heath to replace Ed Flaherty as baseball coach

Jun. 22—Westbrook native and former University of Maine pitcher Scott Heath has been named the head baseball coach at the University of Southern Maine, replacing longtime coach Ed Flaherty, the school announced Saturday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Southern Maine Athletics (@southernmainehuskies)

Flaherty retired after 39 years as the Huskies' head coach. He won more than 1,100 games and two NCAA Division III titles.

Heath was the 2011 Gatorade Maine Player of the Year and a three-time All-State selection at Westbrook High. A left-handed pitcher and first baseman, he continued his career at UMaine from 2011-15. He appeared in 186 games for the Black Bears, earning America East first-team honors in his final two seasons. He had a .311 career batting average.

Heath has been a coach at UMaine since 2019 and was promoted to associated head coach in the fall of 2023.

"Scott is an excellent successor to Coach Flaherty, and I am confident he will continue the extraordinary tradition of University of Southern Maine baseball," Athletic Director Al Bean said in a statement. "An outstanding student-athlete at the University of Maine, Scott has continued to impress in the collegiate coaching ranks."

Prior to his promotion at Maine, Heath was the Black Bears' recruiting coordinator and pitching coach. He also was as an assistant coach at Division III Mitchell College from 2017-19, and was an assistant for one season at Maine before joining the staff at Mitchell.

"I am extremely honored for the opportunity to be the next leader of the University of Maine baseball program," Heath said in a statement. "I am honored to follow Coach Ed Flaherty, one the greatest coaches in NCAA history."

Following his playing career at Maine, Heath played professionally with the Old Orchard Beach Surge, and then with the Joplin Blasters of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

Copy the Story Link

Former UMaine pitcher Nick Sinacola climbing minor league ladder with Giants