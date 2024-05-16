Using video during meets helps coaches bring the best out of track athletes

May 16—CHEYENNE — Kameron Nath breaking Cheyenne East's nearly 50-year-old high jump record was a team effort.

It would have also gotten him disqualified had it not been for a rule change in 2014 allowing athletes and coaches to review video during their events.

Nath had already secured the Class 4A East Conference title by the time he decided to take a crack at the Thunderbirds' record of 6 feet, 7 inches that Tom Shanor set in 1975. Nath cleared 6-7 1/4 on his third attempt last weekend.

He walked over to East high jump coach Jack Rehm to consult cellphone video after both unsuccessful attempts. Once he cleared the bar, Nath pumped his fist as he got off the pit and then shared a celebratory hug with Rehm.

The clear and instant feedback athletes get from video had helped Nath break one of the two oldest marks on East's record board.

"You can't really see what you're doing without looking at the video," Nath said. "(Rehm) is a great coach. He shows me what I'm doing wrong, and helps me with every step. We talked about my pop, jumping over the bar instead of into the bar, getting my butt up and not hitting the bar.

"I put those things into action the best I can."

The National Federation of State High School Associations amended its rules on video use during competitions in 2014. Previously, coaches could video their athletes' events, but they couldn't review the video until the competition had ended. They're now allowed to watch instant replays in the unrestricted area of the coaching box.

The move was made in response to the prevalence of phones and tablets with video capabilities. What was once was seen as an advantage possessed by only a few had become widely available.

"It's so stupid we were handicapping ourselves by not being allowed to use it before," Cheyenne Central horizontal jumps coach Brad Pickett said. "Why not use everything you can to make a kid better? You give the kids immediate feedback in the classroom, why not do it here?"

Athletes — especially those in field events — are benefiting from the change, and coaches say it's made them better at their jobs.

"I can take my time and see everything now," East hurdles coach Dan Box said. "Before, you'd maybe pick one thing out and work on fixing that. Until that was dialed in, you might not have addressed other things.

"... When it's live, it's hard to focus on multiple things. With the video, you can dial in the technique, and the kids love it because it gives them instant feedback. That's what they want in today's society."

Being able to consult Pickett's video between each of her triple jump attempts helped Central junior Karson Tempel walk away with a Class 4A state championship last spring.

"There are so many phases and little, intricate details in an event like triple jump," said Tempel, who has the best triple jump mark among 4A girls entering this weekend's state meet. "Being able to watch what you did in all those areas right before you take your next jump is really helpful.

"I can see where my bound was and adjust that right there, instead of having to wait to go back to practice and use that adjustment the next meet.

"... There are times I've looked at video, and it didn't look anything like it felt. Sometimes, a phase is actually better than I thought it was. With video, we can pinpoint what was off and try to adjust right then and there."

The ability to watch events on video has helped reduce animus between coaches who corrected form and athletes who insisted they were doing what the coach asked.

"It's completely taken the personal feelings out of it," East horizontal jumps coach Paul Garcia said. "You can show the kids exactly what you're talking about, and there's no more, 'Well, the coach is just being hard on me.'"

Numbers of steps are an integral component of hurdles events. There's a desired range of steps to the first hurdle that varies based on the distance of the race, and taking three steps between hurdles in the 100- and 110-meter races is ideal. The way the lead and trail legs clear the hurdle and land on the other side are also key components.

"I've gotten a three-step in one race, and that's it," East sophomore hurdler Kaelyn Ronnau said. "We've kind of locked in on a four-step being good for me. Video helped with that, because I was able to see what I needed to fix and work to correct it in practice.

"Box and I have a relationship where we joke around a lot, but there have been times I'm convinced I'm right about what I was doing until I look at the video and realize, 'I was not right. Not even close.'"

Each coach has found an approach to shooting video that works best for them. Box uses a slow motion setting, because it helps him track the number of steps his athletes are taking between hurdles.

Garcia shoots long and triple jump at full speed so he can hear the plant foot land during playback. Pickett typically has another athlete shoot the video because he wants to see the initial jump with his naked eye. He has a library of videos saved that allow him to compare his athlete's best jumps with their current form.

"You'll sometimes get a kid who has a great season, and then comes back the next year and isn't as good, for some reason," Pickett said. "I can compare the videos and see, 'Oh, you're doing something completely different now.'

"Video has helped me as a coach, and I've been doing this for 40 years."

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.