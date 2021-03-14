Using Phoenix as a preview for November title race: 'We know what it takes'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Terrin Waack
·3 min read
Using Phoenix as a preview for November title race: 'We know what it takes'
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Phoenix Raceway is hosting two NASCAR race weekends this season. One just happens to include the championship event.

The same was the case last year, but the 18 years before that were a different story. Homestead-Miami Speedway used to host the championship and only the championship. There were no regular-season trials.

Phoenix‘s first race is already over. Martin Truex Jr. won Sunday‘s Instacart 500. He’s already locked into the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs after having not qualified for the Championship 4 field in 2020.

RELATED: Race results | Martin Truex Jr. wins at Phoenix Raceway

“I just don’t think people understand how hard it is with no practice, to try to be perfect every week,” said Truex‘s crew chief, James Small. “It takes a lot of effort, a lot of refinement, everything we can do just to be good off the truck. … We got back from Phoenix last year, we sucked, we finished 10th. We were unhappy with how we ran.”

So the No. 19 team got to work. Immediately.

Five races into the 2021 slate, that work has already paid off. Truex scored his first career win at Phoenix in 31 starts. More importantly, he gained much-needed confidence for the Nov. 7 finale in Arizona over his competition.

Joey Logano finished second after leading a race-high 143 of the 312 laps. Denny Hamlin was then third, followed by pole-sitter Brad Keselowski and reigning champ Chase Elliott in fourth and fifth, respectively.

“We haven‘t had that dominant car like we‘ve had during some races last year yet, other than Daytona,” Hamlin said. “I thought our car was very, very good. We‘ve just been hanging around that second, third, fourth all year. It‘s a good start because we got something to build on here.”

Second, third or fourth may not be enough to win the title. It very well could be, depending how the final results play out. But ever since the elimination Championship 4 format was installed in 2014, the champion doubled as the race winner.

That includes last season when Elliott scored his first Bill France Cup in Phoenix‘s first year hosting the championship.

“I think the fastest car is able to win the race,” Logano said. “I think that‘s happened probably the last three or four times here, the fastest car has won. I think that‘s fair. That‘s what we all want. But it‘s the opportunity to make something happen if you‘re in the hunt towards the end.”

Which is exactly what Truex did. His Toyota wasn‘t the fastest. He had the fourth-best car when it came to green-flag speed. Hamlin actually had the best mark, followed by Logano and Keselowski.

Still, Truex was able to navigate his way toward the front of the pack and when a late-race restart came about with 25 laps to go, he capitalized on his front-row opportunity, taking the lead from Logano and holding onto it until the checkered flag.

“As James said, we sucked last year,” Truex said. “Confidence is a big deal. But usually you‘re confident because you‘ve had past success, you can build on those things, you understand the race track, you understand how to make the car do certain things. I think from that standpoint, this is a big boost for us to knock this one out today, and now know if we can get here in the final four, we know what it takes and we have what it takes to get the job done here.”

Recommended Stories

  • Martin Truex Jr. wins Instacart 500 at Phoenix

    Wrap-up of the March 13-14 NASCAR Cup Series and XFINITY Series races held at Arizona’s Phoenix Raceway. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 5 players the Bills could lose to free agency

    Players the Buffalo Bills could be losing in 2021 Free agency.

  • Recap: Truex wins at Phoenix as Kyle Busch struggles late

    Recap the 2021 Instacart 500 from Phoenix Raceway that saw Martin Truex Jr. win and Kyle Busch get turned by Ross Chastain.

  • 4 most costly offensive turnovers from Cowboys 2020 season

    The Cowboys had a rough of it in 2020, due in no small to their own offensive efforts time. Revisit Dallas' five-worst turnovers from 2020.

  • Record-setting Saints QB Brees announces retirement at 42

    The Drew Brees era with the New Orleans Saints — marked by a Super Bowl celebration, raucous record-setting nights in the rebuilt Superdome and the undersized quarterback’s outsized role in a historic city’s rebirth — has ended. Brees, the NFL’s leader in career completions and yards passing, has decided to retire after 20 NFL seasons, including his last 15 with New Orleans. “Til the very end I exhausted myself to give everything to the Saints organization, my team and the great city of New Orleans,” Brees said in social media post on Sunday, 15 years to the day after he signed with the Saints.

  • Cycling: Van der Poel powers to solo stage win as Pogacar extends Tirreno lead

    Dutchman Van der Poel first attacked the main bunch with 60 kilometres left on a stormy, cold day in the Marche, accelerating repeatedly until he was on his own before extending his advantage to almost three minutes. He seemed to have another dominant win in the bag but cracked in the finale and Slovenian Pogacar, who had jumped away from a group of overall contenders, finished only 10 seconds behind.

  • Saints, rivals react to Drew Brees' retirement: 'We won't miss you'

    Tom Brady, the Falcons and the Bucs all bid Brees farewell from the NFL.

  • Matthew Semelsberger takes out opponent with 1 punch for 7th-fastest KO in UFC history

    A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.

  • Sunday's America's Cup races postponed due to lack of wind

    The match will now resume at 1615 local time (0315 GMT) on Monday, the organisers added, with defending champions Team New Zealand (TNZ) and challengers Luna Rossa locked at 3-3 in the competition's most even match for almost 40 years. The lower wind limit for America's Cup racing is 6.5 knots and the breeze failed to rise above that level in a sustainable manner, forcing organisers to abandon racing for the day.

  • No ice bath for old school Federer after winning return

    Roger Federer admitted he felt tired at times as he returned from 14 months out to beat Dan Evans at the Qatar Open on Wednesday but will not be changing his post-match routine. The 39-year-old Swiss, who had not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals since when he has had two knee operations, produced some vintage tennis to win 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5. Encouragingly, Federer displayed his trademark silky movement and said the knee had held up during a two-hour 24 minute duel.

  • Facing cap crunch, Chiefs reportedly restructure Patrick Mahomes' record $450 million contract

    It took eight months for the NFL's biggest contract to need re-working.

  • Report: Rockets G Eric Gordon out four to six weeks with groin injury

    Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will miss approximately four to six weeks with a strained groin, ESPN reported Friday. Gordon sustained the injury during Thursday's loss to the Sacramento Kings. Gordon is averaging 17.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 27 games (13 starts) this season for the Rockets, who have lost their past 14 games.

  • Boxing world mourns Marvelous Marvin Hagler after boxing legend's unexpected death

    A legend left the boxing world on Saturday.

  • Martin Truex Jr. pulls off first NASCAR Cup Series win at Phoenix Raceway

    Martin Truex Jr. overcame an early-race brush with the wall and took the lead on the final restart with 25 laps remaining to earn his first victory of 2021 and first in 31 career starts at Phoenix Raceway. Truex‘s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota ultimately held off Joey Logano‘s No. 22 Penske Racing Ford […]

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • Reports: Tom Brady signs extension through 2022 season with Tampa Bay

    Brady's extension likely lowers his 2021 salary cap number after he signed a 2-year, $50 million deal ahead of 2020.

  • UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts

    The UFC Vegas 21 results were dotted with several spectacular knockouts. They were overshadowed, however, by two bouts ending in a no contest, including the main event. UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards eye poke stops bout with Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards was out of the fight game for almost two years, but was poised to earn a title shot at UFC Vegas 21 on Saturday night. The fight didn't go anywhere near the way he hoped, and likely left his bid for a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman unfulfilled. Edwards and Muhammad were both throwing with intent straight out of the gate. It was Edwards that landed the first hard shots. But it was a couple head kicks midway through the round that rocked Muhammad, who was briefly on wobbly legs. He clinched Edwards on the fence long enough to recover, but was bleeding around his right ear, likely from one of the head kicks. Edwards landed with several more hard punches in the final minute of the first frame, keeping Muhammad on the defensive. The fight was stopped when Edwards, who had landed a minor eye poke in the first round, landed an accidental, but much more severe eye poke in round two. Muhammad's eye immediately swelled from the poke, leading referee Herb Dean to quickly wave off the fight. Before the official result was read, Edwards met Muhammad in the middle of the Octagon, immediately apologizing "First of all, I apologize to Belal. I'd rather a loss than that. I was heartbroken," Edwards reiterated in his post-fight interview. "What now? It's been a long year and a half. To come back to that, I'm just heartbroken." UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards punches Belal Muhammad ahead of no contest https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370941489887477764?s=20 Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann Ryan Spann made quick work of Misha Cirkunov in the UFC Vegas 21 co-main event. The two fighters exchanged some heavy punches before Cirkunov landed a kick to the groin that caused a brief pause in the action. Once they started up again, Spann ate a shot before cracking Cirkunov, sending him to the canvas. Spann followed him to the canvas, but when it wasn't clear he could finish there, he forced Cirkunov to return to his feet. A short time later, Spann dropped Cirkunov again, this time finishing him with an onslaught of hammerfists. Following the fight, Spann called out the winner of the upcoming bout between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute. UFC Vegas 21 results: Ryan Spann takes out Misha Cirkunov https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370933829570080776?s=20 Dan Ige drops Gavin Tucker with one punch Calvin Kattar may have stopped Dan Ige's six-fight winning streak, but he was quick to start a new one with his 22-second finish of Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21. The bout had only just gotten underway when Ige stepped forward with a right hand that landed on the first exchange, dropping Tucker to the canvas. After the fight, Ige called out Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie. UFC Vegas 21 results: Dan Ige KOs Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370927217350488068?s=20 Davey Grant builds momentum with second consecutive knockout Davey Grant is now on a three-fight winning streak after scoring his second consecutive knockout with a blistering finish of Jonathan Martinez. The fight was back and forth through the first round, Martinez landed brutal low kicks, while Grant was blasting away with heavy punches. Just as the round wore down, Martinez landed a huge punch that sent Grant to the canvas, though he couldn't find a way to finish. In round two, Grant landed a left hook that put Martinez on the canvas and followed with a couple right hands before the referee stopped the fight. UFC Vegas 21 results: Davey Grant knocks out Jonathan Martinez https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370923174024609792?s=20 Matheus Nicolau returns with a narrow victory Matheus Nicolau left the UFC following a loss to Dustin Ortiz in 2018. At that time, the flyweight division was on life support. Having won two fights outside the promotion, he returned with a narrow victory over Manel Kape. Nicolau had a solid first round, threatening with a guillotine choke. Kape, however, showed shades of the skills that made him a Rizin FF champion in Japan, lighting Nicolau up with blazing fast hands in the second round. The third frame was a close one. Though Kape continued with his punching attack, he mixed in several hard knees that had Nicolau rocked. The Brazilian somehow dug deep and answered back, doing enough in the eyes of two of the judges to earn a split-decision nod. UFC Vegas 21 results: Matheus Nicolau gets split nod over Manel Kape Eryk Anders illegal knee results in no contest Petr Yan landed an illegal knee on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 and it cost him the UFC bantamweight championship. Eryk Anders did the same to Darren Stewart at UFC Vegas 21, but it resulted in a no contest. How can that be? Simple, referee Mark Smith ruled Yan's illegal knee an intentional act. Herb Dean, the referee on Saturday night, ruled that Anders's knee strike, though illegal, was unintentional. As such, with the fight still being within the first round, it was ruled a no contest. If they had completed two of the three rounds, they could have gone to the scorecards to see if one or the other fighter was ahead when the bout was stopped. UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest Matthew Semelsberger opens UFC Vegas 21 with a blistering knockout Matthew Semelsberger opened the UFC Vegas 21 prelims with this brutal knockout of Jason Witt. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370860710029369349?s=20 TRENDING > Dana White thinks Conor McGregor overlooked Dustin Poirier UFC Vegas 21 Results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad ruled a no contest (illegal eye poke) at 0:18, R2Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann def Misha Cirkunov by TKO (punches) at 1:11, R1Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige def Gavin Tucker by knockout (punch) at 0:22, R1Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant def Jonathan Martinez by knockout (punches) at 3:03, R2Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau def Manel Kape by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart ruled a no contest (illegal knee) at 4:37, R1 UFC Vegas 21 Prelims Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill def Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain def Marcelo Rojo by TKO (punches) at 4:31, R3Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya def Ray Rodriguez by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:09, R2Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast def Rafa Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich def Cortney Casey by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jinh Yu Frey def Gloria de Paula by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger def Jason Witt by KO (punch) at 0:16, R1 Eryk Anders addresses his illegal knee at UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Dustin Johnson decides again not to go to Japan for Olympics

    One year later didn't make Dustin Johnson change his mind. Johnson didn't want to go to Tokyo a year ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a one-year delay, because of a crammed summer schedule and his desire to stay fresh for the PGA Tour's postseason that culminates with the FedEx Cup. Johnson said he didn't put forward his name to be among the maximum of four Americans who can play in the Olympics.

  • March 11, 2020, a year later: Tracing an NBA timeline to Rudy Gobert's positive coronavirus test

    We know all that has come afterward — more than 500,000 coronavirus-related deaths and 29 million COVID-19 cases in the United States alone — but for many the suspension of the NBA's 2019-20 season on March 11, 2020 was the moment the pandemic entered our waking consciousness as a threat to the normalcy we took for granted.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.