USI men's basketball wakes up late, drops home opener to Chicago State

EVANSVILLE — Jeremiah Hernandez got the Screaming Eagles Arena crowd back into the game, but it proved too late. The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team’s home-opening 78-67 loss to Chicago State proved stale, particularly a first-half showing that saw the Screaming Eagles trail by as many as 25 points.

"That's a disappointing loss. We've gotta come ready to go; we gotta get these guys ready to roll," coach Stan Gouard said. "It starts with me. We've gotta shake some attitudes up, we've gotta get some guys on board; we've gotta practice harder."

A second-half comeback effort was left too late, leading to some of the student section fleeing before the final buzzer sounded.

Jordan Tillmon takes a shot against Chicago State.

"We just started off slow," Hernandez said. "It seemed like they were more ready to play than us. Then it just led to us being down."

"We just have to look past it now, look for future wins," forward AJ Smith said. "It's hard to win Division I basketball games, so we just gotta attack it."

This wasn’t supposed to be the way Sunday played out. KenPom gave USI (0-3) a 66% chance to beat the Cougars (1-2) and projected a five-point difference. Chicago State’s 41 first-half points matched its total from its season opener — a 70-41 loss to Bowling Green. The Eagles had 13 turnovers before the break and 21 in total, leading to 30 of the Cougars' points.

Gouard said the players will run at practice for the giveaways.

Last game: USI men's basketball learns valuable lessons about D-I life in loss to No. 4 Michigan State

"We were driving in gaps that were not open. We gotta punch the gaps and get rid of the basketball," Gouard said. "Our guards were trying to make plays that weren't there. (CSU is) long, they're athletic and we just tried to do things that weren't there. We've got to be more patient offensively."

USI opened the season against Saint Louis and No. 4 Michigan State — two guarantee games against teams consistently rated in KenPom's Top 100. Losses to programs of that stature aren’t bad and are even expected, with another against No. 2 Duke in fewer than two weeks. But Chicago State, in a home opener that gave USI a chance at respite and hope for momentum, borders on such.

Perspective is important. The Eagles have a long season ahead of them. A loss to Chicago State a year ago didn’t derail USI’s hopes. Sunday doesn’t end anything nor does it need to define the season.

Gouard said some players weren't ready to go, which affected the rest of the team. He alluded to potential lineup changes going forward.

Jack Mielke attempts a 3-point shot against Chicago State.

"I want guys that want to get off to a great start," he said, "and not be the guy that's only happy when it's going your way. ... Just not gonna play the guys that aren't ready to go."

That being said, the loss could do so without adjustments and improvements. USI didn’t seem to be in the game at any point other than a purple-patch few minutes in the middle of the second half and the final minutes. The Eagles’ largest lead was by three points; Chicago State’s was 25. The Eagles held a lead for 4.3% of the contest; the Cougars led the rest of the way.

USI out-scored Chicago State 45-37 in the second half but the halftime deficit proved too mountainous. A switch to zone defense helped the Eagles but the comeback effort was too much.

The Eagles still have time. Sunday’s second half showed they can compete. But the first showed the depths to which they can fall.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Southern Indiana Eagles: Men drop home opener to Chicago State