The USI men's basketball non-conference schedule is out. Let's break it down.

EVANSVILLE — The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team officially knows its schedule for its second year of Division I play. The Screaming Eagles announced their non-conference slate Wednesday after the Ohio Valley Conference schedule was released on Aug. 21.

USI finished 16-17 in its first season of D-I to begin a four-year transition. The Eagles finished seventh in league play and were the only first-year transitioning program to play in the postseason, falling to San Jose State in the CBI first round. USI finished ranked No. 285 in KenPom’s rankings of 363 D-I teams.

This season’s slate is headlined by guaranteed games against Duke and Michigan State, two programs expected to be in the top 10 of preseason polls. The schedule doesn't include any preseason exhibitions.

As previously reported, USI will not play crosstown rival University of Evansville this season.

Let’s get into the schedule.

Saint Louis

Date: Nov. 6 Location: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis Record: 21-10 KenPom: 96

Like last season, the Eagles start the season on the road in the Show-Me State. This time, they face an Atlantic 10 opponent with an $80,000 guarantee. The Billikens largely failed to meet lofty expectations last season and missed postseason play altogether despite preseason tabs of being a potential at-large team. Saint Louis has a largely new roster at coach Travis Ford’s disposal for the upcoming season.

Michigan State

Date: Nov. 9 Location: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan Record: 21-13 KenPom: 26

As first reported by the Courier & Press, USI will face coach Tom Izzo’s Spartans with a $105,000 guarantee. Michigan State is regarded by many as a potential national title threat with its returning core of Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins. The Spartans made the Sweet 16 last season.

Southern Indiana’s AJ Smith (21) pulls down a rebound as the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles play the Anderson University Ravens at Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Date: Nov. 12 Location: Screaming Eagles Arena Record: 11-20 KenPom: 11-20

USI opens its home slate against the Cougars, who beat them in Chicago last season. Chicago State retooled its roster this season by adding former four- and five-star recruits Ryan and Matt Bewley from Overtime Elite. The Cougars are still without a conference for the upcoming season.

Tiffin

Date: Nov. 14 Location: Screaming Eagles Arena Record: 15-14 KenPom: N/A

This is the first of three non-D-I games USI has on its schedule. The Dragons gave Butler a game in an October exhibition last season, losing 75-65.

LaSalle

Date: Nov. 18 Location: Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia Record: 15-19 KenPom: 225

USI’s second game against an A10 opponent sees it travel to the City of Brotherly Love and face the Explorers. LaSalle made a bit of a run in the conference tournament by beating Rhode Island and Duquesne despite losing its final five regular-season games before losing to Fordham. This is the first game in the Duke multi-team event.

Date: Nov. 20 Location: Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Record: 12-20 KenPom: 303

The second road trip of the Duke MTE sees the Eagles travel to the Bison. Bucknell struggled in Patriot League play last season, losing to American in the first round of the conference tournament. The Bison finished 5-14 in league play and replaced former coach Nathan Davis with John Griffin III.

Duke

Date: Nov. 24 Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina Record: 27-9 KenPom: 18

USI faces arguably its toughest opponent of the season in the Blue Devils. Second-year coach Jon Scheyer leads Duke after a loss in the NCAA tournament second round with one of the best on-paper rosters in the country. Key returners Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell headline a roster that also has one of the top incoming freshmen classes in the country. The Blue Devils won nine consecutive games to win the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament last season. USI gets a $135,000 guarantee for participating in the MTE.

Southern Indiana’s Jack Campion (24) drives past SIU-Edwardsville’s Jalen Hodge (10) during the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

East-West

Date: Nov. 28 Location: Screaming Eagles Arena Record: Unknown KenPom: N/A

The second non-D-I game on USI’s roster sees it host the Chicago-based United States Collegiate Athletic Association Phantoms. Fellow first-year OVC member Lindenwood beat East-West 103-56 last season.

Bowling Green

Date: Dec. 2 Location: Screaming Eagles Arena Record: 11-20 KenPom: 286

The Eagles host the Falcons after beating them in Ohio last season for their first D-I road win. Bowling Green announced former Southern Utah coach Todd Simon as its new lead man after Michael Huger, who is now at Temple, was dismissed.

Date: Dec. 6 Location: Screaming Eagles Arena Record: 17-15 KenPom: 240

The Mastodons make the trip south after beating USI in Fort Wayne last season. PFW will have a largely new-look roster after having one of the oldest teams in the country last season. The Dons largely disappointed after being tabbed as a favorite in the Horizon League, going 9-11 in conference play and losing to Detroit Mercy in the first round of the league tournament.

Southern Indiana’s Jack Mielke (11) and Southern Illinois’ Troy D’Amiko (23) battle for control of the ball as the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles play the Southern Illinois Salukis at Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Ind., Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2022.

Date: Dec. 9 Location: Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana Record: 23-13 KenPom: 100

The Eagles travel north to face the Sycamores. USI beat Indiana State in Evansville last season in an overtime thriller. The Eagles will face their former star guard and Castle graduate Isaiah Swope, who joined the Sycamores after entering the transfer portal. Indiana State lost a lot of production due to graduation but brought in Swope and other impact transfers who should see it be competitive in the Missouri Valley Conference.

St. Francis (IL)

Date: Dec. 19 Location: Screaming Eagles Arena Record: 14-15 KenPom: N/A

The final non-D-I game on USI’s schedule sees the Eagles host the NAIA Fighting Saints. The Illinois program is coming off a 16-11 season and finished 14-14 in 2021-22.

Date: Dec. 22 Location: Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois Record: 23-10 KenPom: 139

The Eagles close non-conference play against the Salukis after beating them in Evansville last season for their first D-I win. Southern Illinois was hit by the transfer portal, losing All-MVC performers Lance Jones and Marcus Domask to Purdue and Nebraska, respectively, but they return high-impact guard Xavier Johnson.

