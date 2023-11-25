USI men's basketball led Duke at halftime but ultimately fell short in inspired effort

DURHAM, N.C. — University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball coach Stan Gouard and Duke coach Jon Scheyer entered halftime with two different expressions.

Gouard held his head high, his Screaming Eagles ahead by an improbable four points — two possessions — as they marched into the locker room. Scheyer exited the premises with his eyes fixated on the floor, avoiding eye contact with the Cameron Crazies who watched on with a few photos taken. Surely, Duke wouldn’t lose to Southern Indiana. The Eagles, in their second year of Division I play, came in with no wins against D-I opposition and scraped by D-II Tiffin for their lone victory of the season.

The Blue Devils shouldn’t, couldn’t, lose to Southern Indiana.

Nov 24, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles guard Jeremiah Hernandez (33) drives to the basket in front of Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Duke, of course, was Duke. A small halftime lead wasn’t enough to deter the Devils. But the Eagles, for 20 minutes and the halftime interval, were atop the college basketball world. People were talking about the Eagles; the nation was on notice.

Duke is Duke, and Duke won 80-64. The Devils were untouchable in the second half and looked like one of the best teams in the country. Their full-court press was suffocating and led to two 10-second violations. Their offense shot 60% from the field and got to the free-throw line. Jeremy Roach scored 15 points after halftime after he had two before. Kyle Filipowski, as he’s proven against even the best, was too much with a 21-point 14-rebound double-double in a game he was nowhere near his best.

USI vs. Duke: 'Crazier things have happened': Inside the USI men's basketball scouting efforts vs. Duke

That’s what Duke is supposed to do against USI. But the Eagles went in ahead at halftime. That was the scene.

But there was unmistakeable confidence throughout Cameron Indoor Stadium. The final result was never truly felt to be in doubt. As one Crazy put it while USI shot at halftime: “Party’s over, boys.”

Maybe so.

But the Eagles made more of this game than they should have. They received $135,000 for participating in Duke’s multi-team event and noise at Cameron. USI came in as a 36.5-point underdog.

If nothing else, the Eagles made what should have been an afterthought the front of mind. At least that’s what it seemed as Scheyer left Coach K Court at halftime.

This story will be updated.

Nov 24, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles forward Jack Mielke (10) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor(5) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Southern Indiana Eagles: Men's basketball led Duke at the break