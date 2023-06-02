USI men's basketball lands transfer from national champion UConn

EVANSVILLE — A national champion will call Screaming Eagles Arena home next season.

University of Connecticut transfer forward Yarin Hasson has signed with the University of Southern Indiana men's basketball program, USI announced in a news release Friday afternoon. He committed last Saturday, days after visiting the White House to celebrate the Huskies' title win over San Diego State.

The 6-foot-9 forward joins the Screaming Eagles with three years of eligibility remaining.

“We are very thrilled to add Yarin to our program," coach Stan Gouard said a news release. "He has challenged himself, both academically and athletically, and is well prepared to thrive at USI. "Yarin plays the game with a lot of enthusiasm and passion. Our fans will absolutely love watching him compete in a Screaming Eagles uniform. He has the size and athleticism to be efficient around the rim, while combining that with the necessary ball skills to make him a very unique and talented player on the perimeter."

Hasson, a native of Gan Yavne, Israel, appeared in 11 games for UConn this season. Three of those appearances — against Iona, Saint Mary's and Arkansas — came in the NCAA Tournament. Though he didn't register any points in Hartford, he can play either forward spot with his 7-foot-1 wingspan and has the versatility to be a shooter or passer while being an efficient dribbler. He did not turn 18 until October.

Hasson visited USI on May 2.

USI's front-court depth was one key area that needed addressing following Trevor Lakes' and Jacob Polakovich's graduation. Coach Stan Gouard found a key answer to that with Hasson's commitment. He brings international experience with the Israeli youth national teams and Maccabi Rishon le Zion.

.@USI_Basketball welcomes Yarin Hasson to the Screaming Eagles for 2023-24! https://t.co/YDH8OxgnPy — USI Athletics (@USIAthletics) June 2, 2023

Barring any changes, Hasson fills the Eagles' final remaining scholarship spot. He's the fifth newcomer, joining Eastern Kentucky's Taelon Martin, Tennessee Tech's Nolan Causwell, Florida A&M's Jordan Tillmon and Laramie County Community College's Xavier McCord in USI's transfer class.

Hasson committed to UConn over Denver and San Francisco out of high school, per 247Sports. He was initially committed to Denver before reopening his recruitment.

After he entered the transfer portal, The Portal Report said he received interest from 20 programs, the most notable of which being Oklahoma State, Wyoming, Colorado State and USI's Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee-Martin. Verbal Commits reported his USI offer as well as one from Campbell.

