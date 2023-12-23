USI men's basketball ends non-conference play without a D-I win after loss to SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Down faces. Bleak scenes. Blank expressions.

That was the scene on the University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team’s bench. There was some forced enthusiasm when a possession finally didn’t come up empty in Friday’s 81-50 loss to Southern Illinois, but that’s all it was: Manufactured, lifeless and, to a certain degree, hopeless. Players tried to bring the necessary energy, but the efforts were futile.

The Salukis were leading by too much too quickly. There was really no reason for real, positive emotion.

It was lifeless. Soulless. The 50 points the Screaming Eagles scored was their fewest in the Division I era.

The traveling contingent of fans sitting behind the USI (3-10) bench were supportive but largely silent. The typically-boisterous Banterra Center was static, as though the final result was predetermined.

"I'm disappointed in everybody that's part of this program, even myself," coach Stan Gouard said. "We can't win any ballgames if guys aren't ready to play. We spend countless hours putting together the scouting reporter and talking about the things we need to do to win the ballgame, but it's never applied to the game and that's disappointing.

"It starts with me. I didn't think we guarded them very well, but, more importantly, we couldn't put the ball in the hole in the first half."

The Eagles’ nonconference slate ended without a win against D-I opposition. USI is one of 12 teams to not have beaten another program on college basketball’s top level. The others are Mississippi Valley State, Houston Christian, Northwestern State, Buffalo, VMI, Grambling State, Lafayette, Detroit Mercy, Georgia Southern, Lehigh and Alcorn State.

The Eagles have the 63rd most difficult schedule to this point in the nation, per KenPom, and would likely be listed higher without the three non-D-I opponents. They’ve played the second-most difficult slate in the Ohio Valley Conference behind Morehead State.

"It's hard mentally for the players and coaches. It's hard physically for the players, but a new season starts next week," Gouard said. "Hopefully this nonconference (schedule) helped us out, but also hopefully our guys are not feeling sorry for themselves. We need to make sure we pump positive energy into these guys."

That’s a load for a second-year transitioning program. Chicago State, USI’s weakest on-paper D-I opponent, had won four consecutive games entering Friday night, including one against then-No 25 Northwestern. But the fact remains: The Eagles haven’t beaten a top-level opponent.

"Just how to compete at a high level," forward AJ Smith said. "Coach Gouard and coach (Jon Aldridge and John Spruance), they all do a great job of scouting teams and giving us a great game plan. At the end of the day, it's on us on how we prepare and come to practice and execute it during a game.”

The Eagles’ nonconference schedule may have given them things to build on against quality opponents ahead of OVC play. That remains to be seen. There’s reason to believe it has — the second half against Michigan State, the first against Duke, the opening against Purdue Fort Wayne and more — but that won’t be revealed until USI takes the floor against league competition.

Friday’s result is the second in which the Eagles were beaten handily by a team they beat last season, the other being Indiana State. USI, of course, lost three professionals to graduation and an all-conference player to the transfer portal. Without the allure of postseason basketball, that production is nearly impossible to replace. There are still reasons for optimism — Smith and Jeremiah Hernandez’s progression, Kiyron Powell’s, who missed the game with back spasms, development and some of the aforementioned signs of life. Those could bode well for OVC competition.

"You don't want to look at the past, but taking lessons we learned," Smith said. "Our Duke game, we learned we can play with anyone in the country, but then there's some games where we go to Indiana State, and just now Carbondale, where it's kinda half-hearted I feel like, sometimes.

"We gotta learn and know mentally that we can compete with anybody."

But there are harsh realities. The Eagles haven’t beaten top-level competition. Their best win was by three points against D-II Tiffin. The Salukis (8-4) scored 39 points in the first half; USI scored 50 total.

"This is not USI. If any guy who's thinking about himself in this situation and not thinking about what's best for the team and the betterment of USI basketball, come and see me, I'll help them figure out what's next." Gouard said. "This program has a rich tradition that is not being built upon right now and I'm very disappointed."

The nonconference schedule tested the Eagles. They’ll get their grades back throughout OVC play.

