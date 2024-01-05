USI men's basketball creates tangible momentum with home win over Tennessee State

EVANSVILLE — That was ugly. And that’s what makes it important.

The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team, for the first time this season, has a winning streak. The 69-67 victory over Tennessee State was almost unwatchable at times. There were 47 combined fouls. The teams combined for a nearly four-minute scoreless drought.

It was choppy, it was gross. It was chippy, it was almost nasty.

But for a team looking to restart its season and build something of perceived ruins, it was beautiful. It was perfect.

“Tonight’s a prime example of a tough, ugly, grind-out, (Ohio Valley Conference)-style played basketball game,” coach Stan Gouard said. “We just found a way to make some plays and keep moments.”

There wasn’t much flow to the game. The Screaming Eagles led by as many as 18 points in the first half and watched it wilt away like they did against Purdue Fort Wayne, La Salle, Bucknell and even Duke. But as AJ Smith lifted his arms to encourage the 1,258 spectators at Screaming Eagles Arena, it could be interpreted as a team that’s beginning to turn a corner. That’s two wins in a row, something that felt unfathomable a few short weeks ago.

“It’s been a rough year to start off. We played one of the hardest non-conference schedules in the country and it prepared us for moments like this,” said guard Jeremiah Hernandez, who finished with a game-high 20 points. “We knew when conference time comes around, we were gonna be even with these teams. … It’s all about who can finish at the end of the day.”

Nick Hittle, who has earned more minutes in recent games, rewarded the noise with a tough basket with the foul on the ensuing possession. Hernandez extended the lead to three points from the free-throw line and Jack Campion did the same. When the offense wasn’t scoring, the defense got stops. When the Tigers scored, the Eagles responded.

“It’s a lot of fun. I love playing,” Hittle said through a hoarse voice. “I’ve waited a long time. There’s been highs and lows, doubting myself, but I just gotta keep on believing in myself and believing in my teammates.”

USI (5-11, 2-1 OVC) now has its first winning streak of the season and has done so in its first three league games. The loss to Southeast Missouri State was nearly the perfect opening if not for a buzzer-beater. Back-to-back wins over Lindenwood and now Tennessee State (8-8, 1-2) give the Eagles their all-important platform, regardless of how un-photogenic it may have been.

“If you don’t look at this game and believe in yourself, you’re in the wrong place,” Gouard said. “It’s easy to hang your head when you lose the way we did in the non-conference, but these past three games, we’ve gotten better. You see the excitement in our guys’ eyes, you see the excitement in practice.

“It just gives us an ounce or two of confidence that we do belong.”

A wild sequence with the Tigers nearly tying it three times off an intentionally missed free throw fell harmlessly — “it was just like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Smith said — and the USI faithful showed their team with praise. There’s something to build on at long last. There is finally some tangible momentum. Tennessee Tech visiting Saturday gives the Eagles another opportunity to construct. This, against a team tabbed by many as an OVC contender, shows progress.

The bad times have led to this. It’s now time to keep building.

“That’s what we’ve strived for this whole year,” Hernandez said. “These two games right here, this is what we’ve been wanting all year and we’re finally getting it done and it’s coming to fruition.”

USI women beat Tennessee State to improve to 3-0 in OVC play

That was never really a contest. Tennessee State cut into the USI women’s basketball team’s lead in the second half, but it was already almost insurmountable.

The Eagles (8-5, 3-0) beat the Tigers 78-57 in a wire-to-wire win that was all but decided by halftime. USI has done that in two of its three OVC games, the lone scare coming against a revitalized Lindenwood.

USI is unscathed in league play to this point and is the only OVC team at 3-0, though Eastern Illinois is 2-0. The Eagles were 1-2 at this point last season and missed the conference tournament. Yet, now USI is alone in first place following Western Illinois’ loss to Southeast Missouri State.

“Top to bottom, everybody’s really good and everybody can beat everybody,” coach Rick Stein said. “The turnaround is quick. We gotta quickly change gears in terms of the next opponent (Tennessee Tech) and that’s what we’ll do right away.”USI’s increased depth at both the guard and forward spots was on display throughout the win over the Tigers (4-9, 1-2). Starting guard Tori Handley left the game with a knee injury in the second quarter but the Eagles thirved with Tiniti Ralston, Sophia Loden and Ali Saunders stepping in her place. Madi Webb and Chloe Gannon have proved a formidable frontcourt partnership. Stein said Handley would be evaluated further.

That, along with the efforts of starters Vanessa Shafford, Meredith Raley and Addy Blackwell, allowed USI to have the start it’s had and look like one of the OVC’s teams to beat. Shafford had a career-high 26 points.

“Every player is ready to come in and make an impact,” Shafford said. “We put a lot of trust into every individual out there.”

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Southern Indiana basketball teams sweep Tennessee State doubleheader