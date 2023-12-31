USI men's basketball beat Lindenwood in its first OVC win. Here's takes from the two games

Jack Mielke got under the basket and put it in for two of the University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team’s 14 second-chance points. The Screaming Eagles bench responded accordingly: Standing, shouting and celebrating almost two months of work.

At long last, USI got its first win against a Division I opponent with a 73-62 victory over Lindenwood in its second Ohio Valley Conference game. The Eagles remain undefeated against the Lions all time, moving to 7-0 against their former D-II foes.

“We got off to a horrible start with our non-conference, but we’re in a new season,” coach Stan Gouard said. “I think the biggest thing right now is learn from the things we struggled with, learn from the things we did well with.”

The 2023-24 season hasn’t been kind to USI. The Eagles’ (4-11, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) first D-I win came on the 55th day of the season, but there were some glimpses of hope throughout. USI led Duke at halftime, played an even second half against Michigan State and nearly started OVC play with a win at Southeast Missouri State if not for a last-season overtime buzzer beater.

USI Athletics: Crystal Ball: Five predictions for Screaming Eagles athletics in 2024

The Eagles entered the game as one of 10 teams without a D-I win but can now take momentum into the new year and the rest of OVC play, particularly with a two-game home stretch against Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech coming this week.

But the Eagles finally squeezed one out and showed promise in the two-game Show-Me State split: The 93-91 loss to SEMO and the 73-62 win over Lindenwood.

“We let one get away from us the other day. Very disappointed in that locker room (against SEMO),” Gouard said. “The biggest message was we didn’t want to come back in the locker room when the game was over with that same feeling.”

Here are some key takeaways from USI’s OVC opener:

AJ Smith and Jeremiah Hernandez are the real deal

The Eagles are leaning heavily on a core returning group of Smith, Hernandez, Mielke, Kiyron Powell, Jack Campion, Sam Mervis and Nick Hittle. All, outside of Campion, have seen increased roles this season.

AJ Smith prepares to take a 3-pointer against Lindenwood.

Smith and Hernandez are perhaps the biggest benefactors of that. The two averaged a combined 4.1 points last season but have taken on starting places and have been USI’s keys to success this season. Smith has shown as much this season: Six double-doubles and a career-high 27 points with eight rebounds in St. Charles that led USI to its first OVC win.

Hernandez had a similar showing against SEMO with a career-high 35 points that nearly took the Eagles over the defending conference tournament champion.

“Our coaches trust us,” Smith said. “We have trust in our coaches for the game plans they have. … We just know they look at us and (are) looking for outlets. We just feed off each other.”

No one else averages over nine points and USI could do with someone taking some of that load off Smith and Hernandez, but those two have begun OVC play with all-conference level showings. Those are the kind of things the Eagles miss from last season and need going forward.

USI's big man depth

USI’s front court has potential and versatility. Powell has started most games at center, with Hittle and Nolan Causwell taking on the role in other games. Hittle started in the win against Lindenwood.

Powell brings athleticism and more range with his shooting, having worked on his jumper throughout the offseason to add another element to his offensive game, with Causwell adding similar attributes and Hittle bringing more of a back-to-the-basket approach more often than not.

Kiyron Powell plays against Lindenwood.

Coach Stan Gouard has spoken about a need to get Hittle more minutes throughout the non-conference season, and he got him a season-high 18 with six points and four rebounds at Lindenwood.

That allows for more versatility and makes USI more difficult to guard and scout.

“We’ve got three guys. I think at any point, one of these guys are gonna take off from a career standpoint and it’s gonna be contagious,” Gouard said. “They come to work every day in practice. They push each other in a very positive way. … You can’t have three better guys on your team.”

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Southern Indiana Eagles: Takeaways from the first OVC games