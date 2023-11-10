USI basketball learns valuable lessons about D-I life in loss to No. 4 Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Stan Gouard takes a pregame walk to clear his head. The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball coach soaks in the views, particularly when he and his Screaming Eagles are on the road, mostly listening to smooth, lyric-less jazz with the occasional rap song thrown in.

What is and isn’t on his mind stays within his grip most days, though it’s hard to imagine he could shake the enormous task at hand as he meandered through East Lansing on Thursday before the game against No. 4 Michigan State.

Gouard has led USI to many heights. He won a Division II national title and his name is forever ingrained in the Eagles' Hall of Fame as a player and with those teammates. Gouard coached USI in its first D-I year last season and led it to a respectable 16-17 finish.

Thursday, however, was different. This was against the Spartans; this was, for the first time in D-I, against a ranked opponent. Gouard could be forgiven if that occupied his mind through each music-filled step.

USI basketball: 3 things we learned from the season-opening loss to Saint Louis

“This is going to be the landscape of college basketball for us as we continue to transition to Division I,” Gouard said pregame. The Eagles hope to play a couple of guarantee games, like Thursday’s with a $105,000 payout and as a 32-point underdog, each season. “I think the biggest thing right now with a quick turnaround is attention to details.”

The Eagles’ 74-51 loss to the Spartans, themselves coming off their first November home loss under coach Tom Izzo, is less about the result and the game but the progression of a program and an athletics department.

A loss to that extent won’t happen in every game. But life on this level, as expected, is different.

Gouard said pregame that USI was like a Michigan State- or Duke-level program in Division II. It’s not like that anymore, and that’s OK. That’s life in Division I; that’s living on the highest level.

Michigan State's Tyson Walker, left, scores as Southern Indiana's Nolan Causwell defends during the second half on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The lumps will come, particularly in games like this.

“We are a small fish in a big pond vs. the big fish in a small pond, so we have to adjust the way we do things,” Gouard said pregame. The four-year NCAA postseason ban makes the steps more difficult. “You’ll see a change in our recruiting and you’ll also see a change in us probably going in some of these games we’re competing in right now.”

USI’s second-half performance showed potential. The Eagles rattled a 10-0 run leading into the first media timeout and shot 45% after halftime — up from 14% in the first half. The better play forced Izzo into two timeouts to halt USI’s momentum after its play temporarily quieted the Izzone. Those are the required steps for a program in the Eagles’ position.

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, right, moves the ball as Southern Indiana's Jack Campion defends during the second half on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The first half was offensively dire. The second showed bits of promise.

USI won’t see a team of Michigan State’s caliber in the Ohio Valley Conference. The league doesn’t boast a venue like Breslin Center or players like AJ Hoggard, Tyson Walker or Coen Carr. This game was more about learning than it was about the check.

Those lessons of this new walk of life were worth the trip, every jazz-filled step of the way.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Southern Indiana Eagles: USI take D1 lessons in loss to Michigan State