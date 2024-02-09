Usher: It's a challenge to ‘squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes'
Usher discusses the challenges of performing at the Super Bowl 58 halftime show.
Usher: It's a challenge to ‘squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Usher discusses the challenges of performing at the Super Bowl 58 halftime show.
Usher: It's a challenge to ‘squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl.
Usher will perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas
There's one specific 49ers winning margin that would be the worst-case scenario for BetMGM.
Take the Chiefs, the gambling legend says, revealing his take on the 2024 Super Bowl.
Yahoo Sports has been covering the Super Bowl on the ground and from afar the past week. Here's your hub for everything Big Game.
Football paradise awaits those who venture a few freeway exits north of Allegiant Stadium.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Kluber was a three-time All-Star and threw a no-hitter in 2021 while with the Yankees.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
O'Brien was hired as Ohio State's offensive coordinator in January.
A muscle injury kept Messi from taking part in the friendly against a Hong Kong XI.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
McIntosh is the second-fastest ever in the 800m.
Raiola, a longtime Georgia commit, flipped from the Bulldogs to the Cornhuskers before the early signing period.
“You need a backup quarterback. We didn’t have one last year.”
Ekeler's Edge has made it's way to the Super Bowl. Austin joins Matt Harmon in Las Vegas for the season finale of 'Ekeler's Edge'. Harmon and the NFL running back recap the Ekeler's Edge Invitational fantasy league and when Austin is going to shave his eyebrows for the fantasy bet he lost this season.
The Chiefs relied on their running game down the stretch.
The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs.