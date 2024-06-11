USGA pays tribute to Grayson Murray in U.S. Open at Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. — The United States Golf Association is honoring the late Grayson Murray this week at Pinehurst Resort, which is hosting the 2024 U.S. Open.

The USGA has adorned a locker with a message about Murray, a Raleigh native and two-time PGA Tour winner: “The USGA remembers Grayson and pays tribute to the playing accomplishments that merited his place in the 124th U.S. Open Championship,”

The bottom of the plaque has a quote that reads: “Be kind to one another.”

Murray, who was open about his battle with alcohol issues and depression, was set to compete at Pinehurst as the 59th-ranked player in the world. The 30-year-old golfer died May 25 and his parents, Eric and Terry Murray, released a statement the following day saying their son’s death was a suicide.

Murray attended Wake Forest, East Carolina and Arizona State. He won the 2017 Barbasol Championship and 2024 Sony Open. Murray graduated from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he won a state championship as a sophomore in 2010.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek