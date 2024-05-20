USGA chooses Seattle Golf Club for 2027 U.S. Senior Amateur Championship

SEATTLE - Seattle Golf Club was selected as the host site for the 72nd U.S. Senior Amateur Championship.

The event, organized by the United States Golf Association (USGA), is set to tee off from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2, 2027. This selection marks the club’s fourth USGA championship but its first since the 1981 event.

"The USGA is pleased to return to Seattle Golf Club, a place where historical and significant amateur championships have been contested," said USGA Managing Director of Championships, Mark Hill.

The Seattle Golf Club boasts a rich history dating back to its foundation in 1900. Known for its panoramic views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains, the club is a sanctuary of century-old Douglas fir trees. The original course was crafted by Robert Johnstone, the club's head golf professional, with help from Scottish golf architect John Ball. The course later received a redesign by golf legend Arnold Palmer, a World Golf Hall of Famer, in 1996. Further enhancements were completed by Thad Layton of the Arnold Palmer Design Company in 2022, which included updating the green complexes and installing new fairway bunkers and tees.

Chuck Nelson, the president of Seattle Golf Club, shared his enthusiasm for hosting the championship.

"On behalf of the membership of Seattle Golf Club, we are honored to be selected to host the 2027 U.S. Senior Amateur," he said.

Seattle Golf Club has a distinguished history of hosting major tournaments, including the 1952 U.S. Amateur Championship and the 1961 Walker Cup Match. It also stands out as one of four clubs to have hosted the U.S. Senior Amateur, U.S. Amateur, and Walker Cup, sharing this distinction with revered courses such as Shinnecock Hills, Chicago Golf Club, and The Minikahda Club.

Washington state boasts a strong USGA championship history, with 28 championships held in the state through 2023. In 2027, Washington will host three USGA championships, with the U.S. Senior Amateur at Seattle Golf Club, the U.S. Junior Amateur at Chambers Bay, and the U.S. Senior Women's Open at Tacoma Country and Golf Club in Lakewood, Washington.

The U.S. Senior Amateur is open to qualified amateur golfers with a Handicap Index not exceeding 5.4 who are 55 years of age or older. The competition begins with two rounds of stroke play, after which the top 64 scorers advance to six rounds of match play. The champion earns an exemption into next year's U.S. Senior Open.

The USGA, founded in 1894, is a nonprofit organization that serves as a steward for the game of golf and conducts national championships with intent to preserve the game’s integrity and traditions.

