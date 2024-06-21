USGA: Chambers Bay to host 2028 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship

Chambers Bay Golf Course will host the 2028 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship from May 20-24 in University Place, the USGA announced Thursday morning, marking the seventh USGA championship awarded to the public facility since its 2007 inception.

Pierce County constructed the daunting, links-style track on a former sand-and-gravel quarry, the site of Jordan Spieth’s momentous win at the 2015 U.S. Open – along with the 2010 U.S. Amateur, 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, and 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur. The course will also host the 2027 U.S. Junior Amateur and 2033 U.S. Amateur.

“There have been several memorable moments for us already in Chambers Bay’s short history, and the property remains a favorite for players and fans alike,” Mark Hill, USGA managing director, championships, said in the USGA’s press release. “We’re grateful for our continued partnership with Pierce County and look forward to bringing the Four-Ball back to such a special property.”

The Four-Ball championship features two-player teams. Each golfer plays their own ball from tee to cup, and the better score is used for a given hole.

128 duos compete in a stroke-play format before the field shrinks to 32 teams for match play. Arizonans Brian Blanchard, 31, and Sam Engel, 29, hoisted this year’s Four-Ball trophy at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania.

There are no age restrictions for entry, and playing partners are not required to hail from the same course, state, or country, per the release. Golfers must carry a USGA Handicap Index below 5.4, however.

The USGA accepted a record 2,638 entries – or 5,276 golfers – for the 2024 tournament.

The 2028 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball becomes the 31st USGA championship held in Washington. The Home Course in DuPont most recently hosted the 2023 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, and in 2028, will serve as the stroke play co-host to Chambers Bay.

“We are delighted to once again welcome the USGA back to Chambers Bay and Pierce County,” Pierce County executive Bruce Dammeier said. “Our championship venue sits in a breath-taking setting that has earned a devoted following of golfers from around the world. We look forward to watching the best amateurs take it on.”