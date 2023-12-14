USG vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Group E is already done and dusted for Liverpool as they face Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have avoided any final matchday drama and will head straight for the last-16 in March no matter the result against USG.

That will afford the German some welcome time to rest his key players ahead of Sunday’s huge clash with Manchester United as they continue their Premier League title challenge, having squeezed past Crystal Palace in relatively unconvincing fashion.

However, USG are still within a shot of snatching second place in Group E, meaning the Reds can expect a competitive evening at Lotto Park.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

USG vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 5.45pm GMT kick-off time on Thursday 14 December, 2023.

Lotto Park, the regular home of Anderlecht, in Brussels will host.

Where to watch USG vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the Discovery+ app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

USG vs Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will rotate his squad, potentially leading to chances for youngsters such as Conor Bradley and Ben Doak.

Alexis Mac Allister will miss out again, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker among a group of players who have stayed at home.

Klopp is expected to rotate after Liverpool won their Europa League group (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

USG vs Liverpool prediction

The hosts could still qualify with a win and will fancy their chances against what is surely going to be a heavily-rotated Liverpool side.

USG to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

USG wins: 0

Draws: 0

Liverpool wins: 1

USG vs Liverpool latest odds

USG to win: 7/5

Draw: 11/4

Liverpool to win: 7/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.