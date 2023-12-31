USFL, XFL combine to form United Football League

The UFL is back. Even if it's not the UFL that once existed.

The official combination of the XFL and the USFL will be called the United Football League and/or the UFL. As previously announced, the new spring league will start playing on March 30.

The first game will pit the respective XFL and USFL champions against each other — the Arlington Renegades and the Birmingham Stallions.

The four USFL teams that will survive have been identified. They are the Stallions, the Michigan Panthers, the Houston Gamblers, and the Memphis Showboats.

Arlington clearly will survive the dissolution of the XFL. The remaining XFL teams to land in the UFL have not been identified.

The games will be televised by Fox, FS1, ABC, and ESPN.