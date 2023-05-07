USFL Week 4: Michigan Panthers game score vs. Memphis Showboats: Live updates

2023 USFL Week 4: Michigan Panthers (2-1) vs. Memphis Showboats (0-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit.

TV: NBC.

Line: Panthers by 6½.

• BOX SCORE

WEEK 3: Panthers' USFL debut at Ford Field spoiled in 28-13 loss to New Jersey Generals

WEEK 2: Panthers match 2022 win total in Week 2 of 2023 season with 24-10 win over Philly

WEEK 1: Panthers QB makes USFL history in 2023 season-opening win over Houston

Michigan Panthers running back Reggie Corbin is tackled by New Jersey Generals linebacker Chris Orr during the second half of the Panthers' 28-13 loss to the Generals on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Ford Field.

Game notes: Ready for prime time? We’ll find out tonight when the Michigan Panthers take on the Memphis Showboats (formerly the Tampa Bay Bandits) under the lights — OK, OK, every game at Ford Field is under the lights, but still … — in Detroit at 7:30 p.m. on NBC. (The Panthers’ hub-mates, the Philadelphia Stars, host the Houston Gamblers at Ford Field at 1 p.m. on Fox.)

All good things must end, and so the Panthers’ season-opening win streak was halted at two last Sunday by the New Jersey Generals, as was the Panthers’ streak of having the USFL Defensive Player of the Week (defensive end Breeland Speaks in Week 1, linebacker Frank Ginda in Week 2). The good news for Michigan fans: The Panthers should have the advantage against the Showboats, the league’s only winless squad. After getting gashed by New Jersey for 198 yards on the ground, the Panthers face a Memphis team that mustered just four yards rushing (on 11 tries) in its previous game.

Tonight's home game is the second of four straight at Ford Field for the Panthers. Next up, they'll have a day dame as the Pittsburgh Maulers — now in Steelers (or Detroit King) colors — visit at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a game on USA Network. (The Stars, meanwhile, will host a noon game on Sunday.)

THE ROSTERS: Welcome back, Michigan Panthers! Meet the 14 Michigan players

RAINER SABIN: Michigan Panthers are back home, but don't expect the area to notice much

