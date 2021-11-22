USFL unveils 8 teams for April 2022 relaunch

The United States Football League is back.

No, you haven't been mysteriously transported back to the mid-1980s, when the league originally existed. The USFL is relaunching in April 2022, 39 years after playing its first season and 36 years after ceasing operations. And on Monday, the reincarnated USFL announced the cities and names for its eight teams.

All teams were part of the original USFL, and are divided into Northern and Southern divisions.

The four Northern Division teams are:

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

The four Southern Division teams are:

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits

All eight teams will play a 10-game schedule based in one city, which the USFL hasn't announced yet. The regular season will be followed by semifinal games between the top two teams in each division, and the winners of those games will play each other for the championship.

“We're excited to take this next major step in the development of a new USFL,” said Brian Woods, USFL president of football operations, in a press release. “These eight teams form the core of our initial league membership and will represent an exciting brand of professional football coming this spring. We look forward to the start of our inaugural season.”

USFL also releases team logos

The USFL also released the logos for the eight teams, which each have their own Twitter accounts.

We are the Michigan Panthers 🐾 pic.twitter.com/SC1VuRDH07 — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) November 22, 2021

We are the New Jersey Generals 🎖 pic.twitter.com/QvK3M2Ac8t — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) November 22, 2021

We are the Philadelphia Stars ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/nWP9Kz6Hde — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) November 22, 2021

We are the Pittsburgh Maulers ⚒ pic.twitter.com/kvQL4hY8uI — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) November 22, 2021

We are the Birmingham Stallions 🐎 pic.twitter.com/LOUDD7Sa4m — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) November 22, 2021

We are the Houston Gamblers 🎰 pic.twitter.com/VeO8N1nyTL — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) November 22, 2021

We are the New Orleans Breakers 🌊 pic.twitter.com/3MnzJGhc8N — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) November 22, 2021