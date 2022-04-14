USFL Team by Team Preview: Part Two

After nearly a 40-year hiatus, the USFL is back in business. The league features talent from across the football spectrum, ranging from former NFL contributors to players coming straight from the college ranks. I've put together a breakdown of every team's offense from a coaching and skill position perspective, with a slant toward the DFS and betting implications for each squad. The league's inaugural game featuring the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions kicks off at 7:30 ET on Saturday (watch it and the first game of Sunday's action on NBC). Because there's so much to talk about with brand new teams, I've broken this article down into two pieces. Teams are arranged in order of title odds. First up are the teams from the South Division. The North Division overview can be found here.

Tampa Bay Bandits

Head Coach: Todd Haley

Title Odds: +500

The betting odds align perfectly with coaching experience at the NFL level and quarterback draft order. Haley spent three years as the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach before enjoying six successful seasons as the Steelers’ OC. Haley spent the bulk of his Steelers’ career working with Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, and Le’Veon Bell, so it’s hard to tell how much of the team's design fell on his shoulders. Nonetheless, his Pittsburgh teams passed on at least 60 percent of their plays every season while generally playing at a slow pace in neutral scripts. Haley engineered a quicker passing attack for Roethlisberger, getting his time to throw to all-time lows for the veteran passer. When he wasn't dialing up quick-hitters, Roethlisberger chucking the ball deep. He threw his deep ball at a top-five rate in his final three years under Haley.

Quarterback

Jordan Ta’amu was the Bandits’ selection at No. 2 overall. It’s almost shocking that he wasn’t the first quarterback off the board. Ta’amu finished second in yards per attempt and PFF passing grade in the XFL before joining the Chiefs. He even outlasted Patterson on the same squad but was ultimately cut and signed to the team’s practice squad. Ta’amu stuck to throwing short passes in the middle of the field during his time with the St. Louis Battlehawks. When he wasn’t checking down, Ta’amu was taking off en route to a weekly rushing line of eight carries for 43 yards. Ta’amu should be the chalkiest quarterback of the opening slate by a mile.

Wide Receiver

Eli Rodgers was the team’s WR1 off the board but didn’t report to the team, vacating that job for Derrick Willies. He has experience with Todd Haley dating back to their 2018 season in Cleveland. Willies caught three passes for 61 yards that year. At 6’4 with a 37.5” vertical, Willies has a 100th-percentile catch radius, per PlayerProfiler. He will take on a starting role at X receiver. Derrick Dillon and Jordan Lasley were the Bandits' next two selections. Dillon clocked a 4.29-forty at LSU’s pro day but rarely got to show that speed in a game. He spent most of his gamedays holding clipboards for J’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, D.J. Chark, and many others. It will be extremely interesting to see what he can do when not competing with a who’s who of future NFL stars, starters, and roster-worthy players.

Rashard Davis joined the Bandits as a free agent after Rodgers’ no-show. Davis was the first receiver drafted in the XFL but chose not to sign his contract and would later be added to the Titans’ practice squad. He was called up for a game and recorded a 16-yard catch while returning two punts. I see Davis as the team’s starting slot receiver in the long-run but he may not be up to speed yet because of his late arrival.

Running Back

BJ Emmons, 6’/220, is in line to start for the Bandits at running back. A four-star recruit for Alabama, injuries held him to 15 non-JUCO games in college, nine of which were played at Florida Atlantic. Emmonds posted a 24/90/1 rushing line with the Raiders in preseason matches last year but didn’t make their final roster. The diminutive Juwan Washington will be Emmons’ backfield partner. Washington stands at just 5’7/190 but handled 531 carries and 33 catches during four years of action at San Diego State. Whether in Pittsburgh or Kansas City, running back targets were a staple of Haley’s offenses. Emmons has loads of upside based on his background but Washington, as the likely pass-catcher, could be perfect for DraftKings’ PPR scoring.

Tight Ends

We may see some extra 2TE sets from the Bandits as Haley likes using them to set up his inside zone runs. Cheyenne O'Grady has been out of football since being dismissed from Arkansas in 2019. He appeared to be on an NFL trajectory after posting a 63/772/9 over his final 15 games. O’Grady (6’4/256) can catch and block while De'Quan Hampton, who clocks in at 30 pounds lighter with the same height, will be a situational pass-catcher.

New Orleans Breakers

Head Coach: Larry Fedora

Title Odds: +550

Fedora most recently served as the offensive coordinator of Baylor. He also had a seven-year run as the head coach of North Carolina. He ran a spread offense with the Tar Heels, using four receivers often while also keeping his backs involved as pass-catchers. Between the two stops, his squads finished above-average in pass rate in all but one season. He also ran more plays than the average FBS team in most of his seasons. In an interview with FOX Sports’ RJ Young, Fedora said, “Well, I haven't been in a huddle since 1996.” A fast, pass-heavy team is all we can ask for in the USFL and Feoda is going to give us exactly that. Between Fedora and a solid quarterback, I have the Breakers pegged as the USFL title favorites.

Quarterback

The Breakers were the last team to pick a quarterback and got “stuck” with Kyle Sloter. Sloter only played one season of FCS ball as a starting quarterback. After graduating, Sloter made preseason appearances for the Broncos and Vikings. PFF graded him as their No. 4, 14, and 18 preseason passer (min. 30 attempts) from 2017 to 2019. Reportedly able to run a 4.5-forty with a sub-seven three-cone, Sloter also has impeccable athleticism for a quarterback with some semblance of an arm. Sloter has plenty of potential but is far behind the rest of the quarterbacks in live reps as a passer. At $10,000 (QB3), he will be one of my main targets for Week 1 of DFS.

Wide Receiver

Shawn Poindexter was the team’s first wideout selected. The 6’5 strider ran a 4.7-forty at his Pro Day, dooming him to a life of spring football. He peaked at 759 yards in his final season at Arizona. Poindexter looks like a jump-ball specialist who could take advantage of the weak cornerback play that has been a staple of non-NFL leagues. Johnnie Dixon and Jonathan Adams join him in the receiver room. Dixon failed to make much of an impact on a stacked Ohio State roster, topping out at 669 yards. Adams, on the other hand, reached 1,111 yards as a senior At Arkansas State and stands at 6’2/210. Taywan Taylor may have the most NFL experience of any receiver in the USFL but the Breakers made him the 30th wideout off the board, implying that all eight teams don’t see his lackluster stay in the NFL as a plus. If draft order is any indication, Taylor and Chad Williams, another wideout with NFL experience will fight for WR4 duties on a team that will get that player on the field more than most.

Running Back

The Breakers selected Larry Rose and Jordan Ellis as their top running backs. Rose was cut by the AAF’s Arizona Hotshots after playing one game. He later fell to RB4 on the LA Wildcat’s roster in the XFL. At 5’10/230, Ellis is a bowling ball on wheels. He rushed for 1,862 yards in his final two seasons at Virginia and Lance Zierlen says he “treats every run like a 4th-and-1 carry.” I love it. Though Rose was selected first, I'd bet on Ellis to earn more work on early downs. DraftKings priced Rose at $7,000 and gave Ellis a $2,200 discount. T.J. Logan, who played four years of college ball under Fedora, will likely be the team’s pass-catching and blocking back. He knows Fedora’s system and caught 76 balls at UNC. With how pass-heavy this team could be, one of Ellis or Rose will need to dominate the carries for there to be a valuable fantasy option beyond Logan’s PPR usage here.

Tight Ends

An underwhelming unit to its core, the Breakers’ tight end room is filled with undersized tight ends who don’t catch passes. Sal Cannella, the second tight end off the board for the entire league, was a TE/WR hybrid in college and hit a ceiling of 188 yards. The team did not draft another tight end, though two others, Justin Johnson and E.J. Bibbs, were eventually added.

Birmingham Stallions

Head Coach: Skip Holtz

Title Odds: +650

All of the title odds are juiced up because of how unknown this league is. However, this is the one that I see as having value. Skip Holtz will bring his spread offense to Birmingham, putting four receivers on the field often while playing fast and passing often. In nine seasons with Louisiana Tech, Holtz’s offenses finished top-20 in pass rate four times and only closed one season with a below-average pass rate. Fielding a good offense isn’t as simple as turning the pass rate up to 11, but it's a step in the right direction.

Quarterback

Alex McGough will start for the Stallions. He was a four-year starter at FIU but didn’t put up gaudy numbers in college. McGough tossed 65 scores and 37 interceptions while averaging a meager 6.8 yards per attempt. Eventually a seventh-round pick, McGough showed well in his first training camp with the Seahawks but was ultimately kept off their final roster. McGough has a solid arm but never managed to dial it in, so he’s liable to miss the target on any throw. His calling card will be his legs. He ran for over 400 yards as a senior and Skip Holtz starting quarterback averaged 344 yards per season at LA Tech. McGough isn’t the most talented quarterback in this league but he has potential and is paired with one of the better offensive minds at head coach.

Wide Receiver

Oregon State’s Victor Bolden was the first receiver drafted in the USFL. Bolden appeared in 15 NFL games from 2017 to 2018. He functioned primarily as a returner, seeing less than 100 snaps on offense. Bolden has been on and off the Lions’ practice squad ever since. Bolden logged 1,801 yards in his final three seasons at OSU and led his team in receiving yards as a senior. He made big plays as a returner and on jet sweeps plus the occasional running back rep. At 5’8/178 Bolden looks like a slot receiver. If Holtz can find creative ways to get him the ball, Bolden could be one of the best PPR options in the league. Osirus Mitchell was the team’s next receiver (that is currently on the roster) off the board. At 6’5, Mitchell proved to be a capable boundary receiver at Mississippi State. He hit at least 400 yards and four scores in each of his final three seasons but never moved beyond 505 yards. Mitchell could present a mismatch for smaller corners. Peyton Ramzy was the WR2 at his D2 school of Tuskegee, though he did average 23 yards per catch as a junior. Manasseh Bailey posted a 54/996/10 receiving line at Morgan State just two years after converting to receiver. I project him or Marlon Williams, who averaged 129.8 yards per game while at UCF in 2020, to start in three-receiver sets.

Running Back

Preseason DFS grinders will remember Tony Brooks-James, the Stallions’ RB1, as he went for 185 yards and two scores during the 2019 preseason. He earned PFF’s top running grade and finished top-five in yards after contact per carry in the exhibition games leading into 2019. At 5’9/179, James will be giving up plenty of work to C.J. Marable. The Coastal Carolina alum put up impressive numbers as a runner and receiver in his final two years with the team. He amassed nearly 2,500 yards from scrimmage and 33 total touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Chanticleers. Excluding a shortened 2020 season, Holtz’s top running back at LA Tech caught 20 passes in 6-of-7 seasons. Marable should fill that role nicely and is $5,400.

Tight End

The Stallions are one of the few teams with a tight end worth writing about. Sage Surratt, the second tight end they drafted, posted a 66/1,001/11 receiving line in 2019, was named a Biletnikoff finalist, and then opted out of the 2020 season. He ultimately went undrafted and landed on the Lions’ practice squad. At 6’3/215, Surratt was a receiver in college and may ultimately just be a boundary receiver in the USFL. His production makes him interesting but it’s unlikely he secures anything more than a rotational role because of his unclear positional fit.

Houston Gamblers

Head Coach: Kevin Sumlin

Title Odds: +650

Sumlin will be the final coach to run a spread offense. He found success with that setup at Texas A&M as the team’s head coach from 2012 to 2018. Sumlin was less successful during his three-year stint in Arizona. Through the two stops, he passed on at least 50 percent of his plays in 7-of-9 seasons. Sumlin’s offenses were also fast-paced and he didn’t shy away from feeding one back if they were his best option. Three of his backs topped a 60 percent share of the backfield’s carries since 2014.

Quarterback

Clayton Thorson might be the weakest starting quarterback in the league. The Eagles made Thorson a fifth-round pick in 2019 but quickly chose to move on, waiving him before the start of the regular season. He has since spent time with the Cowboys and Giants. Thorson threw 45 interceptions and averaged just 6.3 yards per attempt as a four-year starter at Northwestern. Across the pre-seasons of 2019 and 2021, Thorson averaged 4.3 yards per attempt and threw two touchdowns to three interceptions. Kenji Bahar, Thorson’s backup, spent the better part of his four seasons at Monmouth picking apart low-level opponents. He may make an appearance at some point in the season.

Wide Receiver

The Gamblers made Isaiah Zuber the second receiver drafted. Zuber appeared to be on the precipice of a breakout with Kansas State, logging seasons with 510 and 619 receiving yards in 2017 and 2018. However, he didn’t make an impact after transferring to Mississippi State for his final collegiate season. Zuber got a few reps with the Patriots in 2020, totaling 50 yards on a pair of carries and receptions. He has since bounced around NFL practice squads. JoJo Ward transferred to Hawaii from a JUCO school and immediately made an impact as a junior, totaling 865 receiving yards and nine scores. He capped off his short-lived D1 career with a 65/1134/11 receiving line as a senior. Anthony Ratliff-Williams was the team’s third pick at receiver. He averaged 16.8 yards per reception at North Carolina and also made an impact with a few carries and as a returner. Expect Zuber and Ratliff-Williams to start on the outside with the 5’9 Ward manning the slot. This trio has plenty of potential as all three at least showed some flashes in college. It remains to be seen if Thorson can get much out of his above-average receiving room.

Running Back

The Gamblers drafted two backs that are polar opposites with their No. 6 and No. 11 selections in the running back rounds. Dalyn Dawkins (5’9/185) posted an impressive senior season at Colorado State. He rushed 1,399 yards while adding a 26/310/1 receiving line. That was his third season with at least 20 receptions. Mark Thompson, on the other hand, stands at 6’2/237 but never eclipsed 300 rushing yards while at Florida. Sumlin’s offense often featured a notable pass-catching back and Dawkins even has a similar size to J.J. Taylor, who dominated Arizona’s backfield during Sumlin’s tenure with the Wildcats. Dawkins may give up some work to Thompson but his production and receiving chops make him an intriguing option for Week 1 of DFS.

Tight Ends

Brandon Barnes entered the NFL as a UDFA in 2017. He bounced around practice squads for a few years before landing with the XFL’s LA Wildcats for their 2020 campaign. The 6’5/256 tight end showed well in the XFL, totaling 12/133/1 line across five games. Though not exciting, those numbers were among the XFL’s best for a tight end. Barnes is unlikely to be a meaningful fantasy contributor but he should still be one of the USFL’s better tight ends.