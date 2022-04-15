USFL schedule, TV and streaming info: How to watch every game in league's first three weeks

The United States Football League will begin games April 16 in its season reviving a league from 35 years ago.

The eight teams in the USFL are the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers and Tampa Bay Bandits.

In the spring of 1982, the USFL launched its season with 12 teams.

The original USFL disbanded following the 1986 season after instability problems and monetary issues.

The revived league will play all games in Birmingham, at Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Tickets can be purchased through the USFL website or popular ticketing services such as Stubhub, Ticketmaster and Tickets Smarter.

Here are the first three weeks of the USFL schedule and how to watch the games:

Week 1

Saturday, April 16

New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions, 6:30 p.m. CT at Protective Stadium: FOX and NBC

Sunday, April 17

Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers, 11 a.m. CT at Protective Stadium: NBC

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, 3 p.m. CT at Protective Stadium: USA network

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, 7 p.m. CT at Protective Stadium: FOX Sports One

Week 2

Friday, April 22

Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals, 7 p.m. CT at Protective Stadium: USA network

Saturday, April 23

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Philadelphia Stars, 11 a.m. CT at Protective Stadium: FOX

Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers, 6 p.m. CT at Protective Stadium: FOX Sports One

Sunday, April 24

New Orleans Breakers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits, 2 p.m. CT at Protective Stadium: NBC

Week 3

Saturday, April 30

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Houston Gamblers, 3 p.m. CT at Protective Stadium: FOX

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan Panthers, 7 p.m. CT at Protective Stadium: FOX

Sunday, May 1

Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers, 1:30 p.m. CT at Protective Stadium: USA network

New Jersey Generals vs. Philadelphia Stars, 7 p.m. CT at Protective Stadium: Peacock streaming

