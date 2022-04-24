USFL Live Blog: Score, updates for New Orleans Breakers vs Tampa Bay Bandits

The league’s first rivalry weekend concludes with the “Breaker Bay Brawl” between the South Division’s New Orleans Breakers and the Tampa Bay Bandits. Both teams sit at 1-0 after winning their opening matchups: the Breakers defeated the Philadelphia Stars, 23-17, while the Bandits defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers, 17-3.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay both relied on defense to claim victories in week one. The Breakers recorded six sacks, including three from defensive end Davin Bellamy, an interception return for a touchdown, and a safety of a blocked punt. Bellamy was voted the USFL Defensive Player of the Week by fans on social media.

As for the Bandits, their defense wasn’t as flashy but was equally effective, allowing the fewest points of any team in last week. Tampa Bay wreaked havoc over Pittsburgh in the offensive backfield with three sacks and 12 tackles for a loss.

Head coaches for New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits

Two different backgrounds of coaching will be on display this week. Both head coaches are known for their offensive prowess, but at different levels. New Orleans head coach Larry Fedora was a college coach from 1991-2020. He coached at Southern Miss from 2008-2011, leading the Golden Eagles to four consecutive Bowl games appearances and a school-record 12 wins during the 2011 season. As the North Carolina head coach, Fedora led the Tar Heels to their first ACC Championship game appearance in 2015.

Meanwhile the Bandits are led by Todd Haley, who spent 22 seasons as an NFL coach, including three seasons with the Chiefs. He has worked as the offensive coordinator for the Cardinals,Steelers and Browns. The Cardinals appeared in Super Bowl XLIII during his tenure. Haley also had coaching stints with the Bears and Cowboys.

What time and channel is the Breakers vs Bandits on?

When: Sunday, April 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Where: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

