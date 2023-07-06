USFL GM: Andover's Perry is true NFL prospect

Jul. 6—Michigan Panthers general manager Steve Kazor is on the record as saying he'd love to bring Andover's E.J. Perry back to the USFL franchise next spring and run it back.

He is also a realist.

"I got a few phone calls (last Sunday and Monday) from NFL teams on E.J.," said Kazor. "He's definitely drawing interest. Personally, I can't blame them. He's a guy that definitely deserves a shot."

Kazor, 75, has been involved in coaching or scouting in college and pro football since 1970. He was an assistant with the Chicago Bears for 11 seasons, including the Super Bowl champs in 1985.

He'd been a scout for the St. Louis/L.A. Rams since 2007 before taking over the Panthers as G.M. this past season.

He's seen a lot of football. And in just two games, and several practices, he's seen enough of Perry to believe he could some play on Sundays.

Meaning, he won't just be charting plays on a clipboard.

"We had pursued him a long time this offseason," said Kazor. "Our running back has the same agent as E.J., Sean Stellato. We track good football players that are character people.

"Coach (Mike) Nolan was looking for us to add a more athletic quarterback and we were lucky to finally get a shot at E.J. in late May. E.J. is a guy that can stand in the pocket and make plays, but he can also take off, too. And he showed us that the last two weeks."

Kazor said the Panthers staff was impressed with Perry's ability to learn the playbook, which was tantamount in making the decision to play him in the regular season finale, with a playoff spot on the line.

"E.J. is a really smart guy with a laid-back demeanor off the field," said Kazor. "On the field, though, he's fiery as hell. The players really gravitated toward him in the short time he was here. He practiced really hard when he first got here. That was noticed."

So were the numbers: Perry threw for 371 yards, including two long passes for TDs of 72 and 55 yards. He also ran for another TD, his second in two games.

Kazor said the staff also noticed Perry's in-game camaraderie, talking to teammates, including defenders, trying to pump them up.

But it was Perry's ability to elevate his game in the second half of both starts that won over players, coaches and fans.

"He wasn't afraid to step up and make plays," said Kazor. "Those guys aren't easy to find. He helped give us a chance to win and that's what you're looking for at that position."

Kazor has been around many pro quarterbacks over his career. Perry reminds him a lot of Kirk Cousins.

"They're not really similar quarterbacks. Cousins was a great passer and E.J. a better runner," said Kazor. "But Cousins was very determined. Very. E.J. is the same way, wants it badly. If I had to pick a guy, he sort of reminds of Mike Tomzcak."

Again, the invitation to return in 2024 is open-ended.

"Of course, we'd love to have E.J. back," said Kazor. "But I'm sure the NFL offers will be coming."