The USFL is back this weekend — Here are the top QBs and where you might know them from

The USFL is back this weekend with eight teams from the original league, which existed in the 1980s.

The USFL is the third spring league in recent years but is trying to become the first to complete a season since the original XFL in 2001.

The league will play a 10-week regular season with all games taking place in Birmingham, Alabama. There will be a 4-team playoff to be held in Canton, Ohio.

Unlike the original USFL, which poached big stars from the NFL with big contracts, this incarnation is like other spring leagues, with rosters filled with players looking for a shot to get back to the NFL or get there for the first time.

Below we look at the top QB on every team for the debut season.

Michigan Panthers — Shea Patterson

College: Ole Miss (2016-17), Michigan (2018-19)

NFL experience: Signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but he was released before the season. He spent the 2021 season in the CFL.

Best known for: Leading the Wolverines to a 19-7 record and two bowl games in his two years as Michigan's starter. He is also under contract with the Texas Rangers of MLB but is yet to see any regular-season action in the minor leagues.

Tampa Bay Bandits — Jordan Ta'amu

College: Ole Miss (2017-18)

NFL experience: Undrafted in 2019, he has been on the roster of five NFL teams, including the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs (twice), Detroit Lions (twice), Washington Commanders, and Carolina Panthers. In each case, he was either waived before the season or assigned to a practice squad. He has not played in a regular-season game. He was a starting QB in the XFL.

Best known for: Replacing Shea Patterson as the starting QB at Ole Miss and finishing second to Tua Tagovailoa in SEC passing yards his senior season.

Philadelphia Stars — Bryan Scott

College: Occidental College (NCAA Division III)

NFL experience: Undrafted in 2017, Scott has been invited to tryouts and mini-camps for several NFL teams but has never signed an NFL contract. He also spent time in the CFL without playing in any games. He was a starting QB in the short-lived Spring League.

Best known for: Owning nine school records and three conference records, including career passing yards. In 2016, he was the conference player of the year.

New Jersey Generals — De'Andre Johnson

College: Florida State (2015), East Mississippi CC (2016), Florida Atlantic (2017-18), Texas Southern (2019)

NFL experience: Undrafted in 2020. Played in The Spring League.

Best known for: Being in a video, in which he was seen punching a woman in a bar before his freshman season at FSU. He was kicked off the team and transferred to East Mississippi, where he was featured in the second season of "Last Chance U" on Netflix. Johnson was the second QB drafted by the Generals, but their first-round pick was released after an injury.

Houston Gamblers — Clayton Thorson

College: Northwestern (2015-18)

NFL experience: A fifth-round pick in 2019 by the Philadelphia Eagles, he was waived before the season and spent the next two years on and off the rosters of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. He has not played in a regular-season game.

Best known for: Being a four-year starter for Northwestern, leading them to 36 wins and four bowl games.

Birmingham Stallions — Alex McGough

College: Florida International (2014-17)

NFL experience: A seventh-round pick in 2018 by the Seattle Seahawks, he has spent time on the rosters of the Seahawks (twice), Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans but has yet to play in a regular-season game.

Best known for: Being a four-year starter at FIU, where he led the Golden Panthers to a bowl game his senior season.

Pittsburgh Maulers — Kyle Lauletta

College: Richmond (2013-17)

NFL experience: A fourth-round pick in 2018 by the New York Giants, he appeared in two games in his rookie season and later spent time on the rosters of the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns (twice), and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Best known for: Being named Most Outstanding Player at the Senior Bowl. In 2018, he replaced Eli Manning in the fourth quarter of a blowout win over Washington, going 0-5 with an interception.

New Orleans Breakers — Kyle Sloter

College: Southern Miss (2013-14), Northern Colorado (2015-16)

NFL experience: Undrafted in 2017, he has spent time on the rosters or practice squads for six NFL teams over the last five years.

Best known for: Nearly accepting a job as a financial advisor after college, before getting a shot with the Broncos. In the 2017 preseason, he played well but was waived after the Broncos re-signed Brock Osweiler.

Michigan Panthers — Paxton Lynch

College: Memphis (2013-15)

NFL experience: A first-round pick (26th overall) in 2016 by the Denver Broncos, he started four games for the Broncos over two seasons. He was released before the 2018 season and later spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers as a backup.

Best known for: Lynch was the second QB drafted by the Panthers but is probably the most well-known of the passers in the USFL. He was the third quarterback selected in the 2016 NFL Draft behind Jared Goff and Carson Wentz.

