USFL announces five officiating crews, including nine SEC officials

The USFL will kick off its 2022 season April 16.

The USFL will have five officiating crews consisting of seven officials (referee, umpire, down judge, line judge, field judge, side judge and back judge).

Below are officiating crews for the 2022 season.

USFL Officials Crew 1

Referee: Larry Smith (Big Ten)

Umpire: Adam Savoie (ACC)

DJ: Ryan Hagan (SEC)

LJ: Quentin Givens (Big 12)

FJ: Daniel Gautreaux (SEC)

SJ: LaShell Nelson (Big Ten)

BJ: Joe Johnston (Pac-12)

USFL Officials Crew 2

Referee: Duane Heydt (ACC)

Umpire: Amanda Sauer (Big Ten)

DJ: Cravonne Barrett (Pac-12)

LJ: Walter Flowers (SEC)

FJ: Glen Fucik (SEC)

SJ: Frank Steratore (Big Ten)

BJ: Tyree Walton (Big 12)

USFL Officials Crew 3

Referee: James Carter (SEC)

Umpire: Brandon Cruse (Big 12)

DJ: Robin Delorenzo (Big Ten)

LJ: Max Causey (Pac-12)

FJ: Jim Debell (C-USA)

SJ: Tuta Salaam (Big 12)

BJ: Tra Boger (SEC)

USFL Officials Crew 4

Referee: Bryan Banks (Big Ten)

Umpire: Francisco Villar (Pac-12)

DJ: Derek Anderson (Big 12)

LJ: Tangela Mitchell-Ross (SWAC)

FJ: Jason Ledet (Big 12)

SJ: Raymond Daniel (Big Ten)

BJ: Martin Hankins (SEC)

USFL Officials Crew 5