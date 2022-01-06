USFL announces first 4 head coach hires

The USFL is on its way back to the football field. The league is scheduled to return in April.

When you have a deal with FOX Sports, you get the jump on the announcement as Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor did on Thursday.

Andrus has a long and varied football resume that can be checked out by clicking here.

Mike Riley has been head coach of the San Diego Chargers and has also been head coach at Oregon State and Nebraska.

Todd Haley was wide receivers coach of the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and Dallas Cowboys. He served as the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals from 2007-08, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-11, the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2012-17, and the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns in 2018, but he was fired in Week 8 of his first season with the team.

Finally, Kevin Sumlin was as the head football coach at the University of Houston from 2008-11, Texas A&M University from 2012-17, and at the University of Arizona from 2018-20.

One other familiar name weighed in that he has spoken with the league and there is interest on both sides.