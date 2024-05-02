USF women’s golf confident heading into postseason play

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been a season to remember for the USF women’s golf team.

The Bulls are gearing up for their second straight NCAA regional appearance after a record setting regular season in which they won three events, their most in a single season since 2011-2012.

The Bulls will compete in a 12-team field at Bermuda Run Country Club in Bermuda Run, North Carolina with the top five teams advancing to the championship round. USF has finished in the top five in nearly every tournament it’s played in this year, so head coach Erika Brennan feels good about their chances of moving on.

“What’s great is the expectations are actually lower cause this isn’t a tournament we have to go out and win, the top five teams advance so it doesn’t matter if you win it or finish fifth, you still get to go to nationals,” said Brennan. “So, you got to finish in the top five and that’s something we’ve done in every tournament this year except for one so they know how to do that so we’re pretty excited.”

The forecast in North Carolina calls for wind and rain. Not exactly ideal golf conditions, but Brennan believes that will work to the Bulls’ advantage.

“All three of the tournaments the team has won this year has been in adverse conditions so that’s something that really excites us that we’re going to play in bad weather. It’s bizarre but our team is a team full of “mudders.” Our team gets tougher as the challenge gets higher so that bodes well for us.”

“We’re excited for the tournament regardless of the weather,” said senior Melanie Green. “So, if it’s crappy, let’s play some good golf in the crappy stuff, let’s have it.”

The Bulls will travel to North Carolina Saturday morning and officially tee off regional play on Monday, May 6.

