USF vs SMU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

USF vs SMU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Gerald J Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: USF (1-3), SMU (4-0)

USF vs SMU Game Preview

Why USF Will Win

The overall results might not be there – USF has yet to beat an FBS team under head coach Jeff Scott – but the team isn’t playing all that poorly considering the main teams on the slate so far were Florida, NC State and BYU.

There’s a running game that has yet to show everything it can do – again the schedule has had something to do with that – and SMU isn’t doing a whole lot on the defensive front to be a bother.

There isn’t a ton of pressure, the run defense can be pushed, and overall the D is allowing 442 yards per game. This needs to be when we finally see what the Bulls can do against a decent team.

Why SMU Will Win

The USF defense has’t been close. Even Florida A&M was able to throw effectively enough to matter.

To be fair, the Bull run defense was able to do a decent job in the loss to BYU, but the secondary couldn’t come up with a key stop. SMU’s Tanner Mordecai continues to be fantastic, averaging over 300 yards per game with 20 touchdowns and five picks. He’s got the ability to get the passing attack going right away and all but end this.

The offensive line has been great at giving everyone time to work, the rushing attack is strong, and the offense as a whole is averaging close to 550 yards per game. Now it’s up to USF to prove it can keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect a fun shootout – USF will do its part to keep up the pace.

The problem is the lack of a decent pass rush from but Bull side. It’s not going to get to Mordecai enough to matter as he picks apart the secondary on drive after drive. The USF O will blink in the second half, and that will be all the Mustangs need to pull ahead.

USF vs SMU Prediction, Line

SMU 41, USF 30

Line: SMU -21, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

