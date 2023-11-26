USF routs Charlotte, earns bowl eligibility for first time in 5 years

TAMPA — As 11 p.m. approached Saturday, the clock formally struck midnight on USF’s excruciating five-year stretch of irrelevance.

The Bulls transitioned from beleaguered to bowl-eligible.

Quarterback Byrum Brown capped a record-setting season with five total touchdowns as the Bulls (6-6, 4-4 American Athletic Conference) clinched their first postseason berth since 2018 with a 48-14 romp of Charlotte before an announced Raymond James Stadium audience of 29,279.

The Bulls’ six wins under first-year coach Alex Golesh are two more than they totaled the previous three years and only two fewer than they amassed the previous four.

Speculation now will center on a matchup against bitter rival UCF (6-6) in an ESPN-owned bowl game, with the Cure Bowl at the Knights’ home stadium (Dec. 16) and the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James (Dec. 22) among the possibilities.

Currently, the Big 12 (UCF’s conference) has more bowl-eligible teams than bowl tie-ins, meaning a team such as the Knights could be chosen for a December bowl not affiliated with the Big 12 (i.e. Cure, Gasparilla) to fill slots and create more enticing matchups.

Bowl selections formally are announced Dec. 3.

The Bulls’ final hurdle before selection Sunday, against a 49ers team that had won its two previous road games, was fraught with bizarre twists at the outset.

Charlotte drove 71 yards in nine plays on the game’s opening possession for a 7-0 lead, amplifying the defensive vulnerability that has besieged the Bulls all season. Yet the 49ers followed with an onside-kick attempt that bounced out of bounds, setting up USF at the Charlotte 40-yard line.

The Bulls moved to the 1 when senior Yusuf Terry made a one-handed snag of a Brown throw over the middle for 21 yards on third and 17, then failed to punch it in. Nay’Quan Wright’s fourth-down halfback throw to tight end Weston Wolff was deflected.

But Charlotte coach Biff Poggi wasn’t finished gifting golden opportunities to the Bulls.

Four plays later, Poggi opted to go for it on fourth and 1 from his own 10, only to watch quarterback Trexler Ivey’s deep throw down the right sideline fall incomplete. This time, the Bulls made Poggi pay; Brown found veteran Sean Atkins over the middle for a 10-yard touchdown on the next play.

The Bulls took a 14-7 lead with 8:07 to play in the first half when Atkins took a backward pass from Brown and found veteran tailback Kelley Joiner isolated downfield for a 62-yard scoring throw. Brown then capped a brisk 56-yard drive with a 4-yard scoring strike to Joiner with 52 seconds remaining in the half.

Charlotte (3-8, 2-6) never threatened from there. After marching 71 yards on their opening drive, they totaled 58 the rest of the first half with two turnovers, including an interception by Daquan Evans — among 15 seniors honored before the game — on the half’s final play.

USF scored three plays into the second half when Brown found receiver Jaden Alexis downfield for a 60-yard TD, giving the Bulls a 28-7 lead. Brown, who later scored on a 35-yard run, finished with 253 passing yards and became the first quarterback in program history to eclipse the 3,000-yard mark in a season. His 23 TD passes are two shy of Quinton Flowers’ single-season mark.

He can still catch Flowers in bowl season.

The Bulls’ first bowl season in five years.

