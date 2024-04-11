USF releases new stadium renderings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida made an exciting announcement on Thursday, revealing its new on-campus stadium renderings.

According to USF, the stadium will feature an east-west build for shade, a designated student section with amenities to cater to their experience, an open concourse for views of the field, a massive tailgating space, and a variety of premium seating including suites, loge boxes, and club seating.

Specific elements were incorporated based on student feedback from students, faculty, staff and alumni.

The new renderings come after the university selected a construction manager, the team at Manhattan Construction Company, H.J. Russel & Company and DuCon, LLC, for Corbett Stadium. The company has previously worked on football stadiums for the Dallas Cowboys, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and is currently working on renovations at Florida State University, according to USF.

A ceremony for the brand-new stadium is expected to be held during Homecoming Week from Oct. 14 through Oct. 19.









“USF’s new stadium will have a game-changing impact for our campus in ways that won’t just be felt on Saturdays in the fall,” USF President, Rhea Law said. “It will enhance the overall campus experience and provide many new opportunities for community engagement.”

The university also received a $6 million donation from the USF Federal Credit Union to name the walkway leading up to the stadium’s main entrance. This is the same entrance the football players do the traditional Bulls Stampeded pregame walk.

The new stadium is expected to open in time for Fall 2027.

