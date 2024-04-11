USF releases new photos of football stadium, sets date for groundbreaking ceremony

TAMPA, Fla. - Bulls fans can mark their calendars because the University of South Florida has set a date for the groundbreaking of its brand-new football stadium.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

USF announced on Thursday that the groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming stadium will be held over Homecoming Week from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19 and released two new renderings of the stadium.

READ: USF board approves $6M in additional funds to make way for new football stadium

The two new images of the stadium show it in the daytime after USF previously released the first renderings in December.

This week, the Manhattan Construction Company, H.J. Russell & Company, and DuCon, LLC were selected to serve as the construction manager for the new stadium, according to school officials.

READ: USF stadium renderings revealed after school cuts ties with construction company

The on-campus stadium is scheduled to be ready for play in the fall of 2027.