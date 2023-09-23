USF posts record day against Rice, ends 13-game conference skid

TAMPA — Meteorologically and historically, it was a blissful day for a burial.

On an afternoon in which humidity was far from full strength, USF laid to rest the moral victories and valiant efforts with which it has been forced to settle the better part of a half-decade. Instead, the Bulls delivered a tangible, tantalizing, tone-setting triumph.

One that just might resonate into the distant future.

USF’s 42-29 victory against Rice at Raymond James Stadium vanquished a stench of futility that had lingered for roughly a half-decade.

The win ended the program’s 13-game American Athletic Conference losing streak dating to October 2021. The Bulls (2-2, 1-0 AAC) haven’t been .500 or better through the season’s first four games since 2018.

In the process, their maligned downfield passing game evolved from mediocre to mesmerizing in one surreal afternoon.

Naiem Simmons, a transfer from Football Championship Subdivision program Wagner, obliterated the Owls secondary for 272 receiving yards (on eight catches). The single-game effort was the most prolific in the history of Florida college football, eclipsing the previous mark set by FSU’s Ron Sellers (260) in 1968.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Byrum Brown, whom coach Alex Golesh had said was still developing a clairvoyance with his mostly new set of receivers, finished 22-of-29 for 435 yards with two touchdowns and zero picks.

Brown completed 12 of his 15 throws for 144 yards in the first half, then really got rolling.

His team trailing 14-13 at halftime, he found Simmons in single coverage down the right sideline for a 51-yard gain on the second half’s opening play. Three plays later, the 18-year-old quarterback — who turns 19 Friday — skipped into the end zone untouched from a yard out, giving USF a 20-14 lead.

But a two-play sequence midway through the third quarter nearly proved back-breaking.

Moments after Bulls tailback Nay’Quan Wright fumbled into the end zone on a promising drive that would’ve given USF a two-score lead, Rice veteran vagabond quarterback J.T. Daniels found junior Dean Connors behind the Bulls secondary for an 80-yard touchdown.

But two possessions later, Brown again found Simmons isolated behind the Rice secondary for a 49-yard touchdown, giving USF a 27-21 lead. The very next possession, he hit Simmons on a deep ball over the middle for 52 yards, setting up an 8-yard scoring toss to Sean Atkins.

Wright then atoned for his earlier miscue, sealing the outcome with a 1-yard scoring run with 8:52 to play, giving the Bulls a 40-21 lead. A gadget two-point try — Atkins taking an end-around handoff and hitting Brown for the conversion — made it 42-21.

A week after holding Alabama to 113 first-half yards in the most inspiring Bulls defensive effort in recent memory, USF wasn’t nearly as stingy against Daniels. Playing for his fourth Football Bowl Subdivision program, Daniels was 27-of-40 for 432 yards and three touchdowns before exiting after being shaken up on a third-quarter sack.

His backup, redshirt freshman AJ Padgett, directed only one Owls scoring drive the rest of the way as Rice finished the day with 1 total rushing yard.

This story will be updated.

