USF men top Temple, extend win streak to 6 games

TAMPA — Say this about the new regime of USF men’s basketball: It’s attempting to alter the program’s trajectory one modest milestone at a time.

Nearly two months after recording the most lopsided win in a Bulls coaching debut, and six days after tying a program single-game record with 14 3-pointers, the Bulls notched another notable feat — this time in league play. Buoyed by an offensively sparkling second half, USF earned its first conference-opening triumph in five years with a 76-68 victory against Temple.

“Really proud of this group, their resolve, their perseverance through a really tough, physical game,” first-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said.

The win was the Bulls’ sixth in a row, their longest streak since December 2019. Abdur-Rahim became the first USF coach to win both his season and league openers. Yet 10 games earlier, he was decrying the effort of himself and his team after following up a 44-point season-opening triumph against South Carolina State with an unsightly five-point loss to then-winless Central Michigan.

“That was more our lack of competitiveness,” Abdur-Rahim said. “I felt like at the time, we shouldn’t have been in that place. So what we’ve done, and what they’ve allowed us to do, is coach them through those hard times.”

For the first 20 minutes Thursday, it appeared any Bulls triumph would be more historically than aesthetically pleasing.

Before a Yuengling Center crowd of 3,388, USF (8-4, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) ended the first half with an 18-6 surge for a 32-28 lead against the Owls (7-7, 0-1), but went 3 of 15 from 3-point range.

“These dudes, man, I swear, if they were baseball players, we’d get no runners on base,” Abdur-Rahim said. “Man, all these dudes are trying to hit the long ball. ... They just want the home run on both ends of the court, and I’m like, ‘Guys, it’s discipline.’”

Discipline — and proficiency — manifested itself after halftime, when USF went 16 of 27 (59.3%) from the floor and 6 of 9 from long range. The Bulls hit five 3-pointers in a row at one point, the last three coming during an 11-2 run that gave them a 61-53 lead.

The final long ball of the night, by Kansas State transfer Selton Miguel (14 points), pushed USF’s lead to 71-65 lead with 56 seconds remaining. Six-foot-10 junior Kasean Pryor then sealed things with a midcourt steal and ensuing dunk to make it 76-67 with 22 seconds to play.

“It was just getting in a rhythm and just keep on trusting our training,” said senior guard Chris Youngblood, who led the Bulls with 17 points. “We know we’re some great shooters, so we’re not going to miss all of them.”

Freshman guard Jayden Reid hit all five of his field goals, including both of his 3-point tries. In nearly 26 minutes, Reid collected 14 points, five assists and five rebounds with only two turnovers.

“Show me another freshman in the country that has those numbers,” Abdur-Rahim said. “The dude is the real deal, and I’m just really proud of his growth and commitment.”

