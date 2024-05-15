USF men get pledge from 4-star Blake High standout Josh Lewis

Despite falling short in his well-chronicled efforts to land five-star former Tampa Catholic standout Karter Knox, USF men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim has hardly come up empty in his own back yard.

Blake High rising senior forward Josh Lewis, deemed a top-60 prospect by most major recruiting services, confirmed Tuesday evening that he has pledged to the Bulls. The son of Bulls 1,100-point scorer Fred Lewis, Josh Lewis is currently 58th in ESPN’s Class of 2025 rankings and No. 38 in the On3.com rankings.

“I just feel like at USF, it’s a great fit for me,” said Lewis, who helped lead Blake to the Class 5A state title game this past season.

“I feel very wanted over there. I feel like they’re making me a priority, and I love the relationship that I’ve developed with Coach Amir. I talk to him every week, multiple times a week, so I just feel like I don’t have a relationship with a head coach like that anywhere else and I won’t be able to develop a relationship like that anywhere else.”

Lewis (6-foot-7, 175 pounds) averaged nearly a double-double (16.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists) as a junior last season for the Yellow Jackets, coached by Fred Lewis. Blake finished 26-6 and fell to Miami Norland in the 5A final.

As a sophomore, he averaged 13.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and nearly three blocks. His pledge comes as welcome news to a fan base smarting from the recent transfers of veterans Chris Youngblood (to Alabama), Selton Miguel (to Maryland) and Kasean Pryor (to Louisville).

“Honestly, I feel like I’m a very explosive player,” Lewis said.

“I feel like I can score the ball at a high level, but also defend at a high level. So I just feel like I’ll bring a lot of energy on both ends of the floor, and I’ll also bring some great leadership to the team. And under Coach Amir, I feel like those qualities will be able to show.”

