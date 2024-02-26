USF men’s basketball ranked in Top 25 for first time in Bulls history

The USF men’s basketball team has earned its first top-25 ranking ever.

The 21-5 Bulls are 25th in both the coaches and Associated Press polls, announced Monday. The Gators are the only other team from the state ranked (No. 24 in both).

USF has won a program-record 13 consecutive games (the second-longest active streak in the nation) after Sunday’s 79-68 home win over SMU. The Bulls’ 14 conference wins are already their most ever. In another pivotal set of rankings, USF has risen seven spots to No. 84 in NET. That’s a key metric in NCAA Tournament selection. Then again, that point will be moot if the Bulls continue winning and claim the AAC tournament championship. That tourney starts March 13 in Fort Worth, Texas.

USF’s success has put the program on the Bracketology radar. ESPN pegs the Bulls as an 11 seed with an opening-round game against Colorado State. CBS Sports projects them as a 12 seed with a first-round matchup with Wisconsin.

The Bulls’ next game is Saturday at Charlotte before a home finale on March 5 against Tulane.

Associated Press Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Team (first-place votes), Record, Points, Previous

1. Houston (53), 24-3, 1540, 2

2. Purdue (4), 25-3, 1460, 3

3. UConn (5), 25-3, 1459, 1

4. Tennessee, 21-6, 1338, 5

5. Marquette, 21-6, 1243, 7

6. Arizona, 21-6, 1188, 4

7. Kansas, 21-6, 1156, 9

8. Iowa St., 21-6, 1155, 6

9. North Carolina, 21-6, 1130, 10

10. Duke, 21-6, 976, 8

11. Auburn, 21-6, 862, 14

12. Creighton, 20-8, 738, 15

13. Illinois, 20-7, 726, 12

14. Alabama, 19-8, 695, 13

15. Baylor, 19-8, 689, 11

16. Kentucky, 19-8, 649, 17

17. Saint Mary’s, 23-6, 646, 18

18. South Carolina, 22-5, 471, 20

19. Washington St., 21-7, 361, 21

20. San Diego St., 21-7, 305, 19

21. Dayton, 21-5, 261, 16

22. Utah St., 22-5, 207, —

23. Gonzaga, 22-6, 184, —

24. Florida, 19-8, 140, 24

25. USF, 21-5, 127, —

Others receiving votes: BYU 92, Texas Tech 65, Clemson 45, TCU 45, Wake Forest 44, Wisconsin 42, Nevada 25, Colorado St. 20, Arizona St 17, New Mexico 10, FAU 8, Oklahoma 7, Nebraska 7, Mississippi St. 5, Washington 4, Appalachian St 3, Northwestern 1, Boise St. 1, McNeese St. 1, Indiana St 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

• • •

