USF’s Kasean Pryor latest Bulls standout to enter transfer portal

TAMPA — In the span of less than a week, the USF men’s basketball program has transitioned from resurgent to rebuilding mode.

Six-foot-10 junior Kasean Pryor became the latest standout to depart in the last six days, announcing Wednesday via Instagram that he’s declaring for the NBA draft while entering the NCAA transfer portal.

His announcement means the Bulls lose their top three scorers — and five of their top eight — from this past season’s 25-8 club that won the program’s first regular-season conference championship.

American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year Selton Miguel announced Friday he’s also declaring for the draft and entering the portal, while league co-player of the year Chris Youngblood announced his intention to enter the portal on Monday.

College players with eligibility remaining have until April 27 to submit their names for the draft. An early entrant who requests an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee can hire an NCAA-certified agent and retain his eligibility.

Pryor spent two seasons at Boise State before a junior-college season at Northwest Florida State, where he nearly averaged a double double (14.8 points per game, 8.0 rebounds). He arrived at USF last May, and enjoyed a breakthrough season this past winter, averaging 13 points and 7.9 rebounds with a team-best 23 blocks.

A long-range threat who hit 37 of his 105 3-point tries (35.2%), Pryor posted double-doubles in 10 AAC games, including a monstrous effort (18 points, 15 rebounds) in a 93-83 loss to eventual champ UAB in the conference tournament semifinals.

“I’m trying to be humble, but man it was a joke that kid wasn’t on the all-conference team,” Bulls coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said following the Bulls’ 93-83 loss to Virginia Commonwealth in the second round of the NIT. “Who averages 14 and 9 (in conference play) on a regular-season champion and they’re not on the all-conference team? It’s crazy.”

