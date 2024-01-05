USF to host watch party for College Football Playoff National Championship

University of Sioux Falls Athletics will host a viewing party for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday at Great Shots, supporting the four members of the Washington Huskies' coaching staff with ties to USF.

Washington offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland, left, and head coach Kalen DeBoer speak after the team's 51-33 win against Washington State in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

The viewing party is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 8, with kickoff expected at 6:30 p.m. as the No. 2 Huskies take on the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines. USF will also host an on-campus watch party in the dining hall.

Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer served as USF head coach from 2005-2009, with a 67-3 record and three NAIA national championships in that time. Huskies offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Grubb also spent time at USF from 2007-2013 in positions including offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell was the defensive coordinator at USF from 1999-2009, and Huskies assistant head coach and running backs coach Lee Marks was a graduate assistant at USF from 2010-2011.

DeBoer is in his second season coaching the team, and has the Huskies are playing in their first national championship since 1991. Last season, they went 10-2 in the regular season before defeating Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

