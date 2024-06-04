USF football stadium moves ahead after construction contract vote

TAMPA — USF took another step toward opening an on-campus football stadium Tuesday when the school’s board of trustees approved its construction contract with Manhattan Construction Company.

The board’s finance committee quickly and unanimously approved the deal last month; that vote put its approval by the full board on Tuesday’s consent agenda. It was rubber-stamped without question or debate.

Before the vote, board chairperson Will Weatherford gave a more specific groundbreaking date for the 35,000-seat stadium: Oct. 18. That’s the Friday before the Bulls’ homecoming game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“A long time in the making ...” Weatherford said. “We’ve kind of spoken it into existence. Just really proud of our team. A lot of work has gone into finding the right place, designing the right facility and helping us create an environment that is going to activate our campus in a way that it’s never been activated before.”

USF president Rhea Law said before the vote she was “very excited” about the groundbreaking date.

Under the construction terms sheet approved Tuesday, the builders will receive 2.25% of the cost of construction of the guaranteed maximum price. That figure has not yet been decided, and the board will have to approve it later. The Bulls have allocated up to $340 million to build the venue just north of the team’s current practice facilities.

The Bulls plan to move their football games from Raymond James Stadium to the stadium for the 2027 season. The football/women’s lacrosse operations center, which is also part of the project, are scheduled to open a year earlier.

Other initial key terms in the construction management agreement include:

• USF maintaining the option to cancel it at any time

• Almost $490,000 in two pre-construction phases

• $2 million owed to USF for every 2027 home game in which the stadium isn’t ready

• A goal of 36% of design/construction expenses going to small business or firms owned by veterans, women or minorities

USF plans to fund $140 million of the stadium through fundraising donations, the sale of broadband equipment/licenses and other auxiliary accounts. It includes $6.3 million in the 2024-25 fiscal year that students have approved through their capital improvement trust fund.

USF is borrowing the other $200 million through a 20-year taxable loan with 6.48% interest.

