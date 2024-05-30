USF football to have at least 5 evening kickoffs in 2024

USF football fans, who generally relish evening kickoffs, had their wish granted to a degree on Thursday.

Five Bulls games have been confirmed for night starts to this point, but only one is a Saturday home game.

The American Athletic Conference, in conjunction with its various TV partners, announced the starting times of several games Thursday. Others will be announced during the season, as the pecking order of networks assess the best matchups and determine start times as part of the conference’s 12-day selection process.

Confirmed kickoff times for USF are its Aug. 31 opener at home against Bethune-Cookman (7 p.m., ESPN+), Sept. 7 at Alabama (7 p.m., ESPN), Sept. 14 at Southern Miss (7 p.m., ESPN+), and two Friday night contests: Oct. 11 against Memphis (7 p.m., ESPN) and Nov. 1 at Florida Atlantic (7:30 p.m., ESPN2).

A potential third Friday game — Nov. 29 at Rice — could land on ESPN at noon on Black Friday or be played Nov. 30. A decision on which of three games will get that Friday window (Bulls-Owls, Navy-East Carolina or UAB-Charlotte) will be made by Oct. 14.

The AAC title game will be played on Friday, Dec. 6 with an 8 p.m. kickoff.

2024 USF football schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 7 at Alabama, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 14 at Southern Miss, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 21 vs. Miami, TBD

Sept. 28 at Tulane, TBD

Oct. 11 vs. Memphis, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 19 vs. UAB (homecoming), TBD

Nov. 1 at FAU, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Nov. 9 vs. Navy, TBD

Nov. 16 at Charlotte, TBD

Nov. 23 vs. Tulsa, TBD

Nov. 29/30 at Rice, TBD

