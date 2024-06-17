USF football finds pleasant forecasts in college preseason magazines

For the first time in roughly a half-decade, the projections for USF football found in the initial rollout of preseason college magazines aren’t reading like a horror-scope.

To the contrary, the forecasts for the Bulls seem as glossy as the magazine covers themselves.

Both Lindy’s and Athlon Sports, two of the most established preseason mags, pick USF — which returns 19 starters from last season’s 7-6 team — to finish third in the American Athletic Conference. Lindy’s pegs Memphis and Tulane as the league’s No. 1 and 2 teams, respectively; Athlon picks Memphis and Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) to finish atop the conference.

By contrast, USF — coming off a one-win season and rolling out its third coach in five years — was picked to finish 13th in the AAC by both magazines in 2023.

Clearly boosting the Bulls’ forecast is the astounding Year 1 turnaround orchestrated by coach Alex Golesh, whose team’s six-win improvement represented the FBS’ second-best turnaround in 2023. USF returns nine offensive starters, eight defensive starters and two specialists from that team, and signed the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class outside the Power Four conferences.

ESPN previously ranked the Bulls fourth in the AAC (and 76th nationally) in its post-spring SP+ power rankings.

“If (quarterback) Byrum Brown shows further development at QB, the Bulls will contend for the AAC title game,” the Lindy’s preview indicated.

Bulls cornerback Aamaris Brown-Bunkley and offensive guard Zane Herring were first-team picks on the Lindy’s preseason All-AAC team, while Herring and record-setting receiver Sean Atkins earned first-team nods from Athlon. Brown-Bunkley (40 tackles, two interceptions in 2023) was named among the AAC’s “top 10 NFL talents” by Lindy’s.

Atkins, who set Bulls single-season records for catches (92) and receiving yards (1,054) in 2023 also was named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-AAC first team, and even was deemed a fourth-team All-American by Steele.

Brown, who set USF season marks for passing yards (3,292), touchdowns (26), completions (276) and completion percentage (64.6%) last year, was a second-teamer in both publications, as were defensive tackle Rashad Cheney and linebacker Jhalyn Shuler.

