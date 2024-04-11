USF football on-campus stadium gets groundbreaking date

USF football has scheduled a groundbreaking date for the Bulls’ on-campus stadium: homecoming week of this fall.

That centers on USF’s Oct. 19 home game against Alabama Birmingham at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bulls have been in the design stage for the $340 million, 35,000-seat building that will be just north of the current practice facilities. This week, USF selected the team of construction companies that will manage the project: Manhattan Construction Company, H.J. Russell & Company and DuCon, LLC. Populous has been the architecture firm.

The stadium is scheduled to open for the 2027 season, but USF officials have said the operations center for football and women’s lacrosse will open a year earlier.

The Bulls have been discussing an on-campus football stadium since before the school held its first classes. But board of trustees chairperson Will Weatherford started a renewed push in September 2021.

The project comes during a period of major upheaval across college athletics. The Bulls have lagged behind in facilities. The stadium and sign of investment could be critical if USF hopes to move from the mid-major American Athletic Conference to one of the four remaining power leagues: the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten or SEC.

USF made Thursday’s announcement as it prepares for Saturday’s spring game at Corbett Stadium.

