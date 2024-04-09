USF football on-campus stadium finally has a construction manager

TAMPA — USF has taken a significant stride toward the groundbreaking of its $340 million on-campus stadium with the selection of a construction manager for the project.

Following a competitive-bid process, the school announced it has chosen the team of Manhattan Construction Company, H.J. Russell & Company and DuCon, LLC. Manhattan and Russell will jointly lead the partnership, with Sarasota-based DuCon a local partner in the venture, Bulls athletic director Michael Kelly said.

Also submitting bids were Texas-based Austin Commercial L.P. and Minneapolis-headquartered M.A. Mortenson Company.

A USF news release indicated the selected team has worked extensively with “college and professional stadiums throughout the country,” as well as numerous facilities in the Tampa Bay region and state of Florida, and has previously partnered on more than $1.2 billion in projects with USF’s design team, Populous.

“Choosing a construction management team is a big step forward in our process to deliver a world-class stadium that will transform the future of our university and the on-campus experience,” Kelly and USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman said in a joint statement.

“After conducting a thorough review of each proposal we received for the project, we’re excited to get started on our partnership with a team that brings a proven track record of success in Manhattan Construction Company, H.J. Russell & Company and DuCon, LLC.”

USF began soliciting bids for a construction company in early February after ending its previous deal with Barton-Malow in the fall of 2023 to pivot to a new construction model.

Launched in 1896 in Oklahoma, Manhattan bills itself “among the largest family-owned construction companies in the United States.” Its most significant projects include construction of AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys; and JetBlue Park, the Red Sox’s spring training facility in Fort Myers. It also provided construction management services for enhancements to Raymond James Stadium in 2016, according to USF.

Atlanta-based H.J. Russell, founded 70 years ago, boasts a portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta and the Charlotte 49ers football complex.

DuCon, a 17-year-old firm, counts the Ringling College of Art and Design and some Sarasota County government facilities among its clients.

USF’s stadium is set to open in time for the 2027 season. Details of the facility, a project spanning more than 615,000 square feet, were revealed in December.

