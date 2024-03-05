USF football: The big changes in Alex Golesh’s second spring

TAMPA — Though USF football coach Alex Golesh prefers not to talk about expectations, you could hear them from across the indoor practice facility as the Bulls opened spring practice Tuesday.

Is this the group, someone in the huddle yelled, that gets to keep playing into December?

From the sidelines, the answer looks like a yes.

“We’re, like, a football team,” defensive lineman Rashad Cheney said.

They have not always looked the part, and not just because of the Bulls’ 4-26 record under Golesh’s predecessor, Jeff Scott. The roster was in rough shape a year ago. The Bulls were so depleted at receiver during the spring game that running back Kelley Joiner switched to slot receiver — and then was the position’s most prolific player. Golesh vowed to mine the transfer portal.

Eleven months later, it’s clear that this, as men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim says, is not the same ol’ South Florida. The Bulls looked noticeably bigger when they took the field for their first of 15 practices. Starting quarterback Byrum Brown is up about 15 pounds to 220. The linemen look beefier. The talent was more impressive.

That’s all a product of continuity and stability as Golesh goes through his second year. When the team’s offseason began last winter, Golesh’s goal was simply to get his players ready for spring. This time, they could fine-tune the intricacies of how to run and lift.

“You were able to develop skill rather than just try to get guys in shape,” Golesh said.

The same refinement applies to spring practice. Golesh felt behind last year as the Bulls started with the basics, like how to line up in their new systems. Installing those systems took time, which meant speeding through things.

“You felt like you were just putting fires out schematically,” Golesh said.

Not anymore. The systems are established. The basic foundations are in place. The relationships between coaches and players are secure.

The Bulls have 13 data points from last season to scrutinize, from missed red-zone chances to unsuccessful third downs. Those issues have been exposed, which means they can be corrected.

“Now I feel like we can dial it back and coach the heck out of details,” Golesh said.

Details that win football games or, as Golesh said, get the Bulls “over whatever hump we’ve been at.”

And there has been a hump.

USF’s first-year turnaround under Golesh was impressive, but the Bulls went 7-6. Average, Cheney called it. The program has been unable to win a conference title or finish higher than 19th nationally. USF’s full potential remains unrealized. Golesh is still bothered by the blowouts against UAB, Florida Atlantic and UTSA.

“We weren’t ready for that moment,” Golesh said.

We won’t really know whether the Bulls are ready until early games against Alabama, Miami and Tulane. But the roster that worked out Tuesday morning looked closer to being ready.

Brown is a proven, experienced quarterback. The receiver room has filled out with additions like Purdue transfer Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen. Two months of intense recruiting has restocked the secondary. There’s more depth everywhere.

The Bulls are indeed, like, a football team. That’s a good place to start.

Bulls bits

• We’ve seen plenty of players share a number, but this is a first: three players with the same digit. Receiver Michael Brown-Stephens, linebacker Jhalyn Shuler and kicker Nico Gramatica all wear No. 7.

• Brown hasn’t opted into the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game but said he will. He pegged his overall player rating at 85 — good but with room for improvement.

USF spring football game

When: 2 p.m. April 13

Where: Corbett Stadium, USF campus

More information: gousfbulls.com

• • •

