USF extends contract of basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim

USF is expected to announce a contract extension later today for men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, which in theory would keep him with the Bulls until 2030.

The extension comes with a significant salary increase.

Abdur-Rahim, 43, signed a six-year, $7.35 million deal upon his arrival from Kennesaw State last spring. In his inaugural season, he oversaw one of the most staggering transformations in the history of Bulls athletics, leading a team that hadn’t posted a winning record in five years to a 25-8 season that included the program’s first conference regular season crown and an NIT berth.

The team also recorded a collective 3.20 GPA for the 2023-2024 academic year. In the wake of that resurgent season, Abdur-Rahim’s name was attached to vacancies at Michigan, Louisville and Oklahoma State.

Amid those overtures, Bulls athletic director Michael Kelly confirmed in mid-March that discussions with Abdur-Rahim about a revised deal were ongoing.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.