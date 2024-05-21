USF dismisses baseball coach Billy Mohl after 7 years

USF announced Monday evening it has dismissed baseball coach Billy Mohl, whose final club (26-29) failed to qualify for the eight-team American Athletic Conference tournament for the second time since 2019.

“I would like to thank Coach Mohl for his dedication and commitment to leading our baseball program,” Bulls athletic director Michael Kelly said in a statement released by the university. “I have great respect for Billy, and he and his family have been tremendous members of our Bulls family for 10 years. We wish them all the best as they continue their journey.”

Mohl, who joined USF’s staff as pitching coach when Mark Kingston was hired as coach ahead of the 2015 season, was promoted when Kingston left for South Carolina following the 2017 season. In six full seasons (not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 season), Mohl’s teams finished above .500 only twice, qualifying for the NCAA tournament both of those years.

The glaring highlight of his tenure: a surreal 2021 postseason run. Seeded sixth in the AAC tourney, USF won four games in six days to capture the championship, then won three of four contests in the NCAA’s Gainesville Regional to advance to the program’s first Super Regional, where it lost a pair of games to Texas.

But Mohl’s program, which produced 12 Major League Baseball draft picks on his watch, couldn’t build on that momentum. USF has suffered losing seasons each of the last three years, only the second such drought in the program’s 59-year history.

He exits with a record of 174-187-1.

Kelly indicated he will begin a “national search” for a replacement immediately.

