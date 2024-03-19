USF discussing revised deals for Alex Golesh, Amir Abdur-Rahim

TAMPA — In the wake of the most successful fall and winter sports seasons in recent USF history, the school appears poised to reward the first-year coaches who helped orchestrate those seven surreal months.

USF athletic director Michael Kelly confirmed Monday talks are ongoing to revise the six-year deals of football coach Alex Golesh and men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

“Discussions are underway,” Kelly said following USF’s Board of Trustees meeting. “We know how important both of those coaches are to our future.”

In his inaugural season, Golesh, 39, led the Bulls to the program’s first winning record (7-6) and bowl berth in a half-decade. Abdur-Rahim, who turned 43 Monday, led USF (24-7) to the program’s first regular season conference title, a school-record 15-game win streak and a berth in the postseason NIT.

Both signed incentive-based six-year deals upon their hiring, with Golesh receiving $2.5 million annually the first three years of the deal. Performance bonuses included $50,000 for a bowl victory.

Abdur-Rahim’s six-year, $7.35 million deal included bonuses for winning 20 or more games ($25,000), winning a regular-season conference title ($25,000) and earning an NIT berth ($15,000).

Enhancing and/or extending those deals will be necessary to retain both, especially if they replicate their Year 1 success. This past weekend, CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander mentioned Abdur-Rahim as a possible candidate for the vacancies at Michigan, Louisville and Oklahoma State.

“With Coach Golesh and with Coach Amir, we’ve had discussions and talked about whatever amendments may be necessary,” Kelly said.

“Those conversations happen at the end of the season, but yeah, Coach Amir and I have been in conversations, but we have decided it certainly makes sense for him to finish the task at hand before we sit down more formally.”

